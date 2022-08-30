UPDATE -- Welly Disrupts With Over-The-Counter Medicine And Dietary Supplements Free From Parabens, Talc & Synthetic Dyes

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welly Health PBC, the brand that brings happiness and ease to healing, has expanded its offering to include over-the-counter Welly Medicine & Dietary Supplements within the Pain & Fever, Cough & Cold, Digestive, Sleep, Allergy, and Mood categories.
Welly Remedies are shifting the way we approach “sick care” to “self-care” by providing a holistic assortment of proactive and reactive health care products that are science-backed and free from the things you don’t need – synthetic dyes, artificial flavors, talc and parabens.
"With Welly, we have a successful model of consumer-driven innovation. We want to become the leader in health for Millennials by offering solutions that help people get back to a well-lived life,” says Welly Co-Founder Eric Ryan. “With this expansion into Welly Remedies, we want to be the one-stop for well care by offering complete healthcare solutions that are fun and easy to shop.”
Welly Remedies are available now at Target and on getwelly.com.
- Pain & Fever
- Pain & Fever Reliever: Ibuprofen (Ibuprofen 200mg)
- Pain & Fever Reliever: Acetaminophen (Acetaminophen 500mg)
- Digestive
- Stomach Soother (Bismuth Subsalicylate 262mg)
- Gas Reducer (Simethicone 250mg)
- Constipation Clearer (Docusate Sodium 250mg)
- Allergy
- Allergy Symptom Reliever (Diphenhydramine 25mg)
- Cough & Cold
- Daytime Cold & Flu Reliever (Acetaminophen 325mg, Dextromethorphan HBr 10mg, Guaifenesin 200mg, Phenylephrine HCl 5mg)
- Nighttime Cold & Flu Reliever (Acetaminophen 325mg, Dextromethorphan HBr 15mg, Doxylamine Succinate 6.25mg)
- Cough Controller (Acetaminophen 325mg, Dextromethorphan HBr 10mg)
- Sinus Congestion Clearer (Acetaminophen 325mg, Phenylephrine HCl 5mg)
- Drug Free Daily Immune Supporter (Dietary Supplement) (Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Andrographis)
- Sleep
- Sleep Champ (Diphenhydramine 50mg)
- Mood (Dietary Supplement)
- Drug Free Chill Champ (Ashwagandha, GABA, L-Theanine, Lemon Balm)
About Welly
Welly was created by Eric Ryan, the serial entrepreneur behind eco-friendly household brand Method and dietary supplement brand, OLLY. The brand is now sold in more than 44,000 stores, including Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid, Kroger, Meijer, Stop & Shop, Hy-Vee, Amazon and more.
For more information, visit www.GetWelly.com and follow the social conversation on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook - @getwelly #getwelly #bewelly.
