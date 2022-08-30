Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Solar and Water Purification Company

Orlando, FL, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce the letter of intent to acquire Magic 1 Promotions, LLC, a Solar and Water Purification Company.

Magic 1 Promotions, LLC runs http://www.H2OandSolarSolutions.com and markets Water Purification & Solar Energy throughout central Florida. H2O and Solar Solutions aims to deliver the best solutions possible for Water Purification and Solar Energy without any hassle. They provide free quotations and free home testing for residences and workplaces to meet the growing demand for water purification systems and clean energy solutions.

Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We had previously announced our plans with Versatile Industries as an incubator to bring companies public and spin them off into their own entities. These new entities would result in dividends paid out to our shareholders. We are really looking forward to getting into the clean energy space and we believe this acquisition will be a huge value add to Branded Legacy and its shareholders.”

This acquisition will be held under Branded Legacy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Versatile Industries, LLC, and should instantly add around $250,000 in revenues to the Company. Still in its infancy stages, Magic 1 Promotions runs cash flow positive and is actively looking to expand its sales force. Magic 1 Promotions is focused on expanding its sales team and plans to be over One Million Dollars ($1,000,000) in revenue over the next 12 months.

Spikes concluded, “This will be the first Company to utilize Versatile Industries as an incubator. Branded Legacy plans to eventually find the right publicly traded company to sell all the membership interest to. When a transaction like this occurs, we plan to have our shareholders receive a dividend from the shares of the purchasing company used to purchase Magic 1 Promotions. Furthermore, this should help Magic 1 Promotions to obtain the funding necessary for its projected growth.”