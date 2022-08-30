Breast Imaging Market Size to Hit Around USD 9.5 Billion by 2030

Ottawa, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast imaging market size was accounted at USD 5.2 billion in 2021. The increasing prevalence of disorders related to the breast has boosted the size of the breast imaging market to a great extent. The various faults in the lifestyle practices and food habits of the people has increased the prevalence of breast diseases. Cancer being one of the most common diseases of the breast among the people due to various reasons has emerged as a major growth factor for breast imaging market. Advanced breast imaging technologies provide better results and hence assist the physician to have a proper diagnosis which supports in selecting a suitable line of treatment for the patient.



Regional Snapshots

The region of North America has emerged as the largest market for breast imaging technologies due to the increasing number of patients who suffer with diseases related to this part of the body. The rapid advancements which have taken place in the healthcare sector has also boosted the demand for advanced breast imaging techniques. The existence of the key market players in the region of North America has emerged as another growth factor for the market. Faulty lifestyle practices of the people clubbed with usage of ill-fitting clothes has emerged as a major factor for the creation of breast diseases.

The region of Asia Pacific has also emerged as a growing market for breast imaging techniques due to the rapidly increasing number of patients who suffer with breast cancer. The increasing demand for advanced healthcare systems in this sector has emerged as a major growth factor for the market.

Report Highlights

On the basis of technology , the segment of Ionizing has emerged as the largest market due to the increasing demand for this technique among the key market players in the healthcare sector. The results obtained with this technology are better as compared to the other options available in the market.

On the basis of end user , the hospital sector has emerged as the dominating segment due to the huge number of people who report to a hospital after they suffer with a major breast disorder. The presence of multiple facilities in the hospital sector has encouraged the people to opt for these services to avoid further complications.

On the basis of geography, the region of North America has emerged as the largest market for breast imaging technology due to the huge number of patients residing in this region.





Recent Developments

In November 2020 – Densitas Corp, disclosed its partnership along with mammography educators. This deal was made to introduce training platforms for technologies that will be supported with artificial intelligence and telehealth.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 9.5 Billion CAGR 6.93% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Hologic, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany) and Others.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The huge number of people suffering with breast cancer and other related disorders has emerged as a major driving force for the growth of the breast imaging market. The huge number of people who suffer with the initial symptoms of breast cancer has boosted the demand for imaging techniques that will help to confirm the current condition of the patient and hence assist the physician in making a suitable diagnosis that can be used for selecting a proper line of treatment for the patient.

The rapidly increasing demand for advanced breast imaging techniques in the healthcare sector with a view to provide better facilities to the potential consumers has also increased the demand for breast imaging equipment. As a result of modernization, the consumption of fast food has increased which leads to obesity, which is a major underlying cause of breast diseases. These multiple reasons have emerged as the driving forces for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

The high cost associated with advanced breast imaging techniques has imposed a major challenge on the growth of the market which is expected to hamper the future as well. The increasing rules and regulations imposed by the government has hampered the rate of development of the breast imaging market. The huge number of patients available who suffer with breast diseases has increased the demand for advanced technologies which has challenged the growth of the market.

Lack of skilled professionals in the healthcare sector has hampered the growth of the market to a great extent. Lack of knowledge hampers the understanding capabilities which increases the complications of the case and the hampers the growth of the market to a great extent. Fluctuating reimbursements facilities hampers the market for breast imaging to a great extent. These multiple factors hamper the growth of the market.

Market Opportunities

Rapid research and developments programs carried out by the key market players has helped to create new opportunities which will help the breast imaging market to record a considerable revenue over the period of time. Advanced technologies that have been introduced into the market by the leading market players has encouraged people to opt for better health care facilities and services that will assist the physician to select a suitable line of treatment for faster recovery.

Huge number of people suffering with breast cancer has also emerged as a major opportunity for the growth of the market which is foreseen to increase during the future as well. The active support provided by the government to the health care sector has boosted the opportunities for breast imaging techniques. Increasing demand for advanced technologies in the health care sector has also boosted the size of the breast imaging market to a great extent.

Market Challenges

The various side effects which are associated with the imaging techniques and methods has emerged as a major challenge for the growth of the market. Constant exposure to radiation leads to a number of side effects along with the main disease already existing in the body of the individual which emerges as a restraining factor for the market. Lack of skilled professionals in the healthcare sector has hampered the growth of the market as it discourages the potential consumers. Constantly fluctuating reimbursement facilities has also emerged as a major challenge for the growth of the market due to the low disposable income available with the people.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Ionizing Breast Imaging Mammography Full-field Digital Mammography (FFDM) 3D Breast Tomosynthesis Analog Mammography Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT) Positron Emission Mammography (PEM) Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) Cone-beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Non-ionizing Breast Imaging Breast Ultrasound Breast MRI Breast thermography Automated Whole-breast Ultrasound (AWBU) Electric Impedance Tomography Optical Imaging



By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





