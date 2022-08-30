Worksport Appoints First Plant Manager for New West Seneca, NY Manufacturing Facility

Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company” or “Worksport”) has appointed as manager veteran manufacturing executive Michael Scolnick. Scolnick has had over 25 years of progressive experience building and leading high-performance teams, developing and implementing world-class manufacturing concepts, and driving business performance. Scolnick will manage the Company’s new 220,000 sq. ft. assembly plant, located in West Seneca, NY.



“The Company will ramp up production of our new advanced products, including all-new hardcover designs and SOLIS, our advanced truck bed tonneau cover with integrated solar panels. We hired Michael, directing him to begin production as soon as possible. This is a turning point in Worksport’s history and one of the most significant hires we have announced,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “Scolnick’s experience is unequaled, and we are thrilled to have him join our growing team. His experience will bring great value to the Company and its shareholders and demonstrates our strategy to find the best people to achieve Worksport’s ambitious plans for global industry leadership.”

Worksport’s flagship proprietary patented products include its legacy light truck covers, SOLIS, a folding truck bed tonneau cover with integrated solar panels, and COR, a portable energy storage system with modular batteries and advanced hot-swap technology. Together, SOLIS and COR will transform pickup trucks, allowing them to become mobile solar power generation systems capable of forming portable nanogrids, producing and storing power anywhere, anytime.

“Scolnick’s background includes lean manufacturing training and ERP business systems that increase efficiency by managing and improving the use of company resources as well as managing day-to-day business activities like procurement, project and risk management and compliance, and supply chain operations,” Rossi said. He holds an MBA and B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Buffalo. He continues to live in the community, where he contributes to Habitat for Humanity, among other local projects.

“The new position takes advantage of my experience, and I am thrilled to join Worksport and eager to get to work helping to create the systems and critical paths that will help Worksport be the leanest, most efficient manufacturer of its groundbreaking SOLIS and COR products,” Scolnick said. “We will be building products not only for the multi-billion-dollar market of light truck owners but also creating custom systems for some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers—and there is no doubt we will be up to the task.”

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.