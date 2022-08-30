Drone Logistics and Transportation Market to Touch USD 35,170 Million by 2030 at 56% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Information by Solution, Drone, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market could touch USD 35,170 Million by 2028 and attain a CAGR of 56% between 2021 and 2030.

Market Scope

Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are used for delivering a variety of lightweight packages. These often come with 4-8 propellers as well as rechargeable batteries that offer thrust while attaching packages under their bodies.

They can be operated remotely or autonomously, with the operator having access to several drones at the same time. Drones used for logistics and transportation help bring down distribution costs, enhance delivery speed, reach points that are generally inaccessible, reduce urban traffic as well as CO2 emissions, and work 24 hours, thereby eradicating the need for shifts.

In many parts of the world, these drones help make time-sensitive deliveries like medicine or deliveries that cannot be done using traditional vehicles. These drones being used in logistics and transportation help modify the economics for lighter and smaller packages over conventional systems.

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 35,170 Million CAGR 56% (2021-2030) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Solution, Drone, Application, Geographies Covered North America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Center East and Africa, Latin America Key Market Drivers High contest among the business players prompts advancement, which draws in more customers

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the drone logistics and transportation market include:

EHANG (China)

FedEx (US)

PINC Solutions (US)

CANA Advisors (US)

Amazon (US)

Hardis Group (France)

Skysense, Inc. (US)

DHL International GmbH (Germany)

DroneScan (South Africa)

Drone Delivery Canada (Canada)

Unifly NV (Belgium)

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US)

Sensefly (Switzerland)

Workhorse (US)

SKYCART INC. (US)

Flirtey (US)

InfiniumDronesics (Singapore)

Altitude Angel (UK)

Flytrex (Israel)

AIRMAP, INC. (US)

Zipline (US)

Uber Technologies Inc. (US)

Ironic (Spain)

Skyward (US)

FlytBase, Inc. (US)

Matternet (US)

Alibaba (China)

Volocopter GmbH (Germany)

H3 Dynamics Holdings Pte. Ltd (Singapore)

Airbus SAS (Netherlands)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The escalating demand for more efficient and faster delivery using cost-effective solutions, particularly in the e-commerce industry, enhances the need for drones in logistics and transportation. Customers today are more than willing to expend more to receive packages on the same day. The mounting demand will be bolstering the acceptance and use of drones in the logistics and transportation industry.

A clutch-led survey reveals that 45% of total online shoppers were likely to order products if there were drones involved. Drones are being widely assessed and tested for their use in logistics & transportation across the globe with respect to postal delivery; retail and food packages like grocery delivery, food delivery, and e-commerce, along with pharmacy and healthcare packages like blood, organ & equipment transport, and medicines.

Market Restraints:

One of the major challenges for drone developers in the logistics and transportation sector could be the rise in the number of regulations and rules imposed by governments on their deployment in commercial applications. The Federal Aviation Administration offers pathways for the legal use of drones in US airspace, including a Certificate of Authorization for public agencies that is issued by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration’s permission such as special airworthiness certification for private entities, and more.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak as well as the subsequent lockdown has had a brutal effect on the airline industry, with the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and a reduction in passenger traffic. Airlines are facing revenue losses following the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic due to travel bans and the overall economic downfall worldwide.

However, with the lockdown now being lifted up and a major focus on curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, players are now able to continue with their business and also concentrate on strengthening their supply chains. This can mean quicker recovery for the drone logistics and transportation market in the upcoming period.

Market Segmentation

By Solution

Warehousing, transportation, programming, and system are the top solutions considered in the report.

Transportation is the ruling segment in the market, given the surging adoption of drones by a number of online business organizations. One major example of this is Amazon, with the company using drones for delivering transportation packages.

By Drone

Emergency vehicle Drones, traveler drones, and cargo drones are the key drones covered in the report.

The cargo drones segment leads the worldwide market for drone logistics and transportation and should attain the highest growth rate in the following years. The mounting interest in cargo drones to carry out last-mile conveyances is responsible for the segment’s rapid growth in the market.

By Application

Business and military are the top applications of drones in logistics and transportation.

The business section is dominating the drone logistics and transportation market, as more and more businesses are embracing drones to carry out several deliveries all around the world.

Regional Insights

North America is currently the ruling market for drone logistics and transportation and will remain the biggest throughout the given period. The robust presence of renowned drone transportation and logistics developers like United Parcel Service of America Inc and FedEx in the region is responsible for the outstanding performance of the regional market.

The European market will continue to burgeon at a healthy pace in the coming years, owing to the rise in alliances between the top drone logistics and transportation developers and eVTOL producers.

Asia Pacific should attain a noteworthy CAGR in the ensuing years, given the rising popularity of numerous internet businesses such as Alibaba that widely utilize drones for a variety of deliveries.

