BioSig Strengthens Marketing and Sales Teams, Appoints National Account Executives to Scale Commercial Growth

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company advancing electrophysiology workflow by delivering greater intracardiac signal fidelity through its proprietary signal processing platform, today announced that it has expanded its marketing and sales teams to scale and support the national commercial rollout of its PURE EP™ System.

BioSig recently doubled the size of its sales organization, with plans of tripling it before the fourth quarter of this year. The Company appointed a new team of National Account Executives who will be strategically located throughout the U.S. to support and accelerate sales growth and adoption of the PURE EP™ System. The new sales executives will expand the Company’s growing commercial pipeline, as it continues to see an increase in medical centers entering into 60-day evaluation agreements for its novel signal processing technology.

Additionally, BioSig has expanded its marketing team, with investment in top-tier industry talent that will help drive and enhance the Company’s brand equity and awareness to better reflect the Company’s values. These new efforts include a fully integrated marketing and communications strategy that will support the commercial team and should provide the tools to increase BioSig’s competitive position in the market.

“As a growing enterprise, we are dedicated to sourcing, developing, and retaining the best talent for our company. I view our recent investment in our commercial, sales, and marketing teams as a complimentary catalyst for BioSig’s new commercial strategy and longterm growth. We are thrilled to have attracted these outstanding industry leaders, and look forward to leveraging their wealth of knowledge and expertise,” said Gray Fleming, Chief Commercialization Officer, BioSig Technologies, Inc.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company's first product, PURE EP™ System, is a novel signal processing and acquisition platform designed to extract advanced diagnostic and therapeutic data that enhances physician workflow and increases throughput. PURE EP™ was engineered to address the limitations of existing EP technologies by empowering physicians with superior signals and actionable insights. The Company is in a national commercial launch of the PURE EP™ System. The technology is in regular use in some of the country’s leading centers of excellence, including Mayo Clinic, and Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center.

Clinical data acquired by the PURE EP™ System in a multi-center study at centers of excellence including Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center was recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access via the Wiley Online Library. Study results showed 93% consensus across the blinded reviewers with a 75% overall improvement in intracardiac signal quality and confidence in interpreting PURE EP(T.M.) signals over conventional sources.

