Wawa Offers $0.15 Per Gallon Fuel Discount with the Mobile App from August 29 through October 30

WAWA, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa is pleased to relaunch its Mobile App Fuel Discount for Wawa Rewards members. From August 29 through October 30, Wawa Rewards members who use the Wawa app on their phone to activate a fuel pump and pay at any Wawa fuel store will receive a discount of $0.15 per gallon every time they fuel up.



“Wawa is pleased to announce the return of its fuel discount for mobile app users and encourages customers to sign up to save on fuel and earn rewards all year round,” said Dena Pizzutti, Sr. Mgr. of Personalization for Wawa. “Since our last fuel rewards offer in May, we have doubled the number of users and are thrilled to be able to help even more customers save on fuel purchases with this offer.”

The fuel discount is available to anyone who downloads the free Wawa app and joins Wawa Rewards. To date, the in-app fuel discount has saved members millions of dollars on their fuel purchases. For more information, visit https://www.wawa.com/mobile-app/fuel-activation.

How the Fuel Discount Program Works

Wawa customers can take advantage of the fuel discount program by downloading the Wawa app from the App Store and registering to be a Wawa Rewards member. Once registered, customers can open the Wawa app and load a credit card into their fuel wallet from the profile screen. Once at the store, customers can locate the app’s fuel function at the bottom of the screen, confirm their store and the app will take you through the rest of the process!

Customers who already have the Wawa app can simply open the app and make sure a credit card is in the fuel/mobile order wallet and use it to receive the discount at their local Wawa fuel store.

Benefits of Joining Wawa Rewards

Customers can also earn rewards for everyday purchases on Wawa favorites, including hoagies and other beverages. Throughout the year, Wawa also gives out surprise bonus rewards to Wawa Rewards members, so be on the lookout for special extras whenever you visit your local Wawa store.



About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #29 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2021 and #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Snapchat at @wawa.

