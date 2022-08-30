Eupepsia Wellness Resort is #1 Best Health & Wellness Resort in the U.S. for 2022

BLAND, Va., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia-based Eupepsia Wellness Resort, located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, was voted #1 Best Health & Wellness Resort in the U.S. for 2022.

Earning this award for the second year in a row, based on its nomination by a distinguished expert panel and an overwhelming number of public votes in USA Today's Readers' Choice, Eupepsia continues to exceed guests' expectations, with a highly personalized wellness offering that delivers deeply transformative benefits, earning it consistent five-star ratings on Trip Advisor and Google reviews.

"Unanimous 5-star reviews are no surprise. A retreat here is the best gift you can give yourself. Conventional spas are a band-aid. My one-week retreat helped me reboot my all-around wellness from the inside out," wrote Stacy B. in her Trip Advisor review.

Over the last year, the boutique resort has further elevated its wellness experience, with premium additions to its facilities and new cutting-edge treatments, as part of its relentless drive to deliver the latest developments in health and wellness.

The wellness sanctuary wraps guests in warmth and a deep sense of peace from the minute they set foot onto the property with its red cedar chalet interior, which is now carried through to the guest bedrooms, featuring cedar furniture, a glowing infrared fireplace wall inset and luxury, state-of-the-art amenities.

To further enhance guests' sleep experience, one of the foundational pillars of its wellness experience, rooms are equipped with a fully adjustable bed and a custom-made Eupepsia x Bear Performance mattress developed in partnership with a leader in sleep wellness and designed to deliver a rejuvenating and restorative sleep. Based on their requests, Eupepsia has also made its new mattress available for guests to take home.

Grounded in Ayurveda, Eupepsia's programs feature a unique and careful blend of traditional and future-forward natural therapies, curated in real time to deliver optimal wellness aligned with each guest's specific health condition and goals. The latest in Eupepsia's pioneering offerings is the Hocatt™ Infrared Ozone Sauna, offering exceptional preventative and management benefits for a wide variety of health conditions.

Guests also enjoy Eupepsia's traditional Ayurvedic therapies, with the healing power of a realigning Shirodhara treatment or a Marma Facial. They can relax and recharge with a signature massage or a re-balancing herbal treatment indoors or in the outdoor cabana, to the soothing sound of the nearby creek; cleanse and renew in the Himalayan Salt Chalet; or drift into deep relaxation in the salt flotation session.

With a bio-individual diet another key wellness pillar, guests savor delicious, chef-prepared, plant-based gourmet meals, organically sourced from the property's gardens, greenhouses, and dairy farm, whether in the indoor dining room or the alfresco terrace with its breathtaking views.

Grazing on acres of lush green fields on the property, Eupepsia's free-range cows, sheep, goats, chickens and bees produce 100% pure organic milk, eggs and honey --free of fertilizers, antibiotics or herbicides - which is used to create the purest dairy produce and dishes for guests to relish.

"If you are looking for a place to reset and recharge, you will find it at Eupepsia. Ayurvedic therapies and world-class cuisine are just two of the reasons to make the trip. And the staff is phenomenal," wrote Teresa Macalolooy in her Google review.

Eupepsia's stunning hillside setting, sprawled over pristine fields, waterfall ponds, fruit orchards and endless farm and forest land, with a refreshing year-round breeze, encourages guests to soak up nature's wonders and breathe in some of the nation's purest air, with daily hikes and newly added mountain biking on one of the seven trails starting right on the property and connected to the Appalachian Trail and nearby Jefferson National Forest. Daily functional training sessions in the outdoor pool, kayaking and pedal boating in the pond are also on the menu.

Traveling from across the nation and around the world, guests can also deep dive into a personal journey of self-awareness and self-reflection with Eupepsia's 'meditation in motion' yoga sessions in the Grand Yoga Hall or in one of the scenic outdoor yoga studios on the pond or in the pergola. The newly added labyrinth garden also allows guests to experience a walking meditation, as a way to quiet the mind, calm anxieties, recover balance in life, enhance creativity and encourage meditation, insight, self-reflection and stress reduction.

For more information, please visit www.eupepsia.com, contact 276-722-0584 or info@eupepsia.com, and follow @eupepsiaWellnessResort on Facebook and @eupepsia on Instagram.

