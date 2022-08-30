New PCBA Adapter Enables a Bridge from an ACU-RITE CNC to a HEIDENHAIN TNC

Schaumburg, IL, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new ACU-RITE adapter to enable a bridge from an ACU-RITE CNC control to a HEIDENHAIN control on the same machine will be introduced in September at the IMTS show in Chicago (Sept. 12-17). This new product bridges the gap to bring an ACU-RITE control user to the next step, an entry-level HEIDENHAIN TNC 320 control, all on the same machine tool.

This new system from HEIDENHAIN’s ACU-RITE brand will be especially useful for shop owners who want to easily upgrade their machine already equipped with an ACU-RITE MILLPWR control to the next-step HEIDENHAIN TNC 320 or to switch between both controls such as in teaching environments at trade schools and in machine shops.

The PCBA was developed to allow ACU-RITE controls users to define and order a TNC 320 for small machine tool applications (i.e., VMC with tool changer) as a simple upgrade. This new system includes the PCBA adapter, a TNC 320 control and a complete AC package (motors, drives and electrical cabinet).

Two options will be available:

Kit Style : For a user who has an ACU-RITE bed mill kit installed on a machine and they want to add the flexibility of the HEIDENHAIN TNC 320, the interface PCBA adapter can accommodate the functionality by using the backend ACU-RITE components. The use could be educational where most instructing is done on the ACU-RITE MILLPWR or TURNPWR control but there is a need to show advance functionality of the TNC 320. This allows users to become experienced with HEIDENHAIN entry-level controls.

OEI: This is the console-only option that a builder can integrate into the machine, using ACU-RITE’s backend components. This can be used for CNC ready machines that have older controls and the end user wants to upgrade.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and produces linear encoders, angle encoders, rotary encoders, and CNC controls as well as software solutions for the Digital Shop Floor. More than 8,600 employees worldwide are working on products that often lay the groundwork for technological advances in the most innovative global industries, including semiconductors, electronics, machine tools, and production equipment automation. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA. More: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

ACU-RITE is a brand of HEIDENHAIN consisting of digital readouts, linear scales and controls. ACU-RITE DROs and controls are manufactured in the U.S. www.acu-rite.com

#

High-resolution image available at: https://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/ACU-RITE_G2_Bridge_Adapter_HEIDENHAIN_TNC320.jpg

Product contact:

John Parker, HEIDENHAIN Machine Tool Business Development Manager

jparker@heidenhain.com or 716-456-3150

Attachment