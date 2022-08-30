Advisors Mortgage Group Recognized by NJBIZ as One of New Jersey’s Top 250 Privately Owned Companies for 2022

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces it has been recognized by NJBIZ as one of the top 250 privately owned companies in New Jersey in 2022. Advisors ranked at number 51 on the list, which took into account employee count, growth and revenue.

“Our growth over the last few years has been due to the dedication of our employees, who triumphed under the uncertainty of the recent pandemic. The unexpected housing boom and low interest rates that developed in 2020 and sustained through 2021 led to unprecedented growth for our company. We then took the steps to invest in our technology and marketing efforts so we can maintain our high level of customer service and communication to new and existing customers,” states Sean Clark, vice president of Advisors Mortgage Group.

Advisors is on the brink of the release of its new mobile app, which will allow customers to apply for financing, upload documents and receive loan status updates. With new branches opened recently in West Atlantic City and Brigantine, New Jersey, as well as Clermont, Florida, Advisors continues to expand its footprint, not just in New Jersey but throughout the United States. The Company also recently made the Inc. 5000 2022 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies. This is the 11th year Advisors has been on this list since 2003.

To learn more about Advisors Mortgage Group, visit the Company’s website at https://advisorsmortgage.com/ or call 1-800-778-9044.

About Advisors Mortgage Group



With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. The Company’s immense experience is its greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors’ branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. The Company has built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of its customers and has that same mission throughout all of its offices. Advisors understands that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of the Company’s most important strengths.

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachment