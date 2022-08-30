getAbstract 2022 International Book Award Announces Business Impact Longlist

LUZERN, Switzerland, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- getAbstract is delighted to announce the longlist for the Business Impact category of the 2022 International Book Award. The selected titles offer actionable, business-relevant knowledge and significantly contribute to contemporary social, political and economic understanding. The longlist is now available on the getAbstract 2022 International Book Award website. Voting for the Readers' Choice award is now live. The shortlist will be announced on September 22.

New this year is the Learning Impact award category, which recognizes original contributions in the L&D and HR space. The Learning Impact longlist will be published on September 8, and the respective shortlist on October 6. All winners will be announced at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair. The award ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 20, at the Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt/Main.

"After two virtual award ceremonies, we can finally give the getAbstract International Book Award the stage it deserves," says Patrick Brigger, co-founder and COO of getAbstract. "We're particularly excited about our new Learning Impact category, which highlights titles that address key L&D challenges and provide insights into future-proofing organizations and developing thriving organizational learning cultures."

2022 International Book Award Business Impact Longlist

The Business of Building A Better World by David Cooperrider and Audrey Selian, Berrett-Koehler, 2021

by Berrett-Koehler, 2021 The Chancellor by Karti Marton, Simon & Schuster, 2021

by Simon & Schuster, 2021 The Conscience Code by G. Richard Shell, HarperCollins Leadership, 2021

by HarperCollins Leadership, 2021 Cultish by Amanda Montell, Harper Wave, 2021

by Harper Wave, 2021 A Decent Meal by Michael Carolan, Redwood Press/Stanford University Press, 2021

by Redwood Press/Stanford University Press, 2021 Electrify by Saul Griffith, MIT Press, 2021

by MIT Press, 2021 The End of Marketing by Carlos Gil, Kogan Page, 2021

by Kogan Page, 2021 How to Begin by Michael Bungay Stanier, Page Two, 2022

by Page Two, 2022 Impact Players by Liz Wiseman, HarperBusiness, 2021

by HarperBusiness, 2021 Signals by Jeff Desjardins, Wiley, 2021

About the getAbstract International Book Award

The getAbstract International Book Award is among the world's oldest, continuously presented non-fiction book awards. Since 2001, it has been awarded to authors whose work has significantly impacted contemporary social, political and economic understanding. In alignment with our mission to provide actionable, business-relevant knowledge, the getAbstract International Book Award focuses on works that help people make better decisions in their personal and professional life - as encapsulated in our slogan, "Know Better. Do Better."

Please refer to our International Book Award website for summaries of all the works longlisted in the Business Impact category and select author interviews. We will update the page as soon as the Learning Impact longlist, shortlists and award winners are announced.

About getAbstract

The right insight at the right time can make all the difference. By providing easy access to summarized expert knowledge, getAbstract helps professionals worldwide find solutions to real-life challenges and use knowledge efficiently. We work with clients around the world, including more than one-third of the Fortune 500, to put knowledge into action. Know Better. Do Better.

