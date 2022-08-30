New classes for real estate agents unlock how to work with home builders

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomesUSA Alliance, founded by the real estate industry giants Ben Caballero and Bob Hafer, is offering in September and October new real estate agents coursework on how to work with home builders. Open to all real estate agents nationwide, Texas agent can earn coveted continuing education credits required to maintain their active state real estate license status.



Real estate agents completing the six classes offered over two days will receive a new home sales certification. The Alliance has already helped over 4,000 real estate sales professionals learn to work with home builders better.

Available remotely via Zoom, agents can sign up online for the two-day certification at the HomesUSAAlliance.com website on its here (bit.ly/agent-classes). The next 2-day certification is set for Wednesday and Thursday, September 14 and 15.

Hafer, who created and taught the coursework, notes the September classes include “Building Your Real Estate Business Through New Home Sales,” “Everything You Need to Know About New Home Construction,” “How to Recognize a Green Built New Home,” “How to Successfully Negotiate with a New Home Builder,” “Understanding New Home Builder Contracts and Addendums,” and “New Home Blueprint for Realtors.”

Then in October, HomesUSA Alliance is offering two classes – “Building Your Real Estate Business Through New Home Sales” on Wednesday, October 12 and “Everything You Need to Know About New Home Construction” on Thursday October 13, 2022.

The Texas Real Estate Commission approved the classes for continuing education (CE) credits. Agents can earn 11 credits from the six courses during the two-day program. Individual classes are priced at $29 each and the two-day Certification is priced affordably at $160. Once agents complete all six (6) CE courses, they will earn their New Home Sales Certification from HomesUSA Alliance.

“Having a niche can make an agent’s business rich,” said Ben Caballero, America's top new home sales specialist and No. 1 ranked real estate sales professional. "Agents who learn how to work with home builders gain a specialization that can help them grow their business significantly," he added.

Hafer points out that the Texas Real Estate Commission requires agents to take 18 hours of approved Continuing Education credit every two years. “Agents can complete about two-thirds of their two-year requirement in just two days by taking these classes online,” he said.

“Most importantly, agents unlock how to work with builders – and that’s not available anywhere else,” Hafer added.

About HomesUSA Alliance

The HomesUSA Alliance's mission is to improve builder-agent relationships through better communication. With these classes, agents benefit greatly from better insight into how home builders work. Founded by real estate industry giants Ben Caballero and Bob Hafer, the Alliance is their way of giving back to an industry that has enriched their professional and personal lives.

