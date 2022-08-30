iGaming Ontario’s First Report on Market Performance (Q1)

English French

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iGaming Ontario (iGO) is pleased to release its first public report of market performance since the Ontario igaming market launched on April 4, 2022. This report covers the first full quarter of market operations, ending on June 30, 2022.





Whether measured by revenue performance or by the number of active player accounts, these results suggest that people in Ontario are interested in the strong player and anti-money laundering protections that are being offered in the regulated market.

“Our aim is to be the best gaming jurisdiction in the world and these positive results are an early sign that we’re on our way,” says Dave Forestell, iGO’s Board Chair. “With a competitive revenue share rate and low barriers to entry, Ontario is an attractive igaming market with a strong player base.”

To expand on the data above:

Total cash wagers ($4,076 million) does not include promotional wagers (bonuses).

Total gaming revenue ($162 million) is total cash wagers, including rake fees, tournament fees and other fees, across all live Operators from April 4 to June 30, 2022 minus player winnings and does not take into account operating costs or other liabilities.

Number of live Operators (18) and igaming websites (31) are as of June 30, 2022. See the up-to-date list of live Operators and igaming sites on iGO’s website.

Active player accounts (492,000) are accounts with cash and/or promotional wagering activity and do not represent unique players as individuals may have accounts with multiple Operators.

The Ontario igaming market described in this report includes all igaming Operators that executed an operating agreement with iGO between April 4 and June 30, 2022. As such, it does not include OLG’s igaming offering.

The numbers in this report are unaudited and subject to adjustment.

As part of its commitment to sharing aggregate revenue and market insight reports, iGO intends to release, at minimum, a market report on a quarterly basis. In future, iGO also intends to provide reports on metrics related to:

Gaming product segments

Player protections

Player demographics

Economic impact of the igaming industry.

About iGaming Ontario

iGaming Ontario (iGO) is working collaboratively with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and the Government of Ontario to bring world class online gambling experiences to the province in a safer environment, helping to protect consumers and provide more choice. Gaming companies (Operators) that have been successfully registered by the AGCO and have executed an operating agreement with iGO may offer their games to players in Ontario on behalf of the province. Through these relationships, gaming revenues will be shared with the Government of Ontario in support of provincial priorities. To learn more, visit us at iGamingOntario.ca.

