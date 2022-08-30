Sun West's CEO, Pavan Agarwal Set to Present at Stanford University's - the Science of Blockchain Conference 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (www.swmc.com) CEO Pavan Agarwal is set to attend and speak at this year's The Science of Blockchain Conference 2022 (SBC '22). Co-organized by the Stanford Center for Blockchain Research (CBR) and IC3, the conference will be held at Stanford University, Aug. 29-31, 2022.

Since their founding in 1980, Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. ("Sun West"), a national leader in Mortgage Originations and Serving, has been committed to core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Now, after years of development, Sun West has recently launched the newest iteration of their proprietary AI platform, MORGAN™, which is redefining blockchain technology, banking tech and the mortgage industry.

Powered by Sun West's sister technology company Celligence (www.celligence.com) and the mass adoption and introduction of blockchain innovation, MORGAN™ reverses what we know of the traditional home buying processes. Sun West's novel application of open ledger technology is ground-breaking and truly advances how real estate sales are transacted and completed.

Pavan Agarwal, founder and CEO of Sun West & Celligence, will attend this year's SBC'22 conference and take to the stage to detail just how Sun West's MORGAN™ employs blockchain technology to convert mortgages into NFTs, thereby removing traditional home buying hurdles, especially for underserved communities.

Marking how the company's latest advanced technology loan product seeks to reach independent, truthful lending and larger equality in the real estate market with built-in blockchain technology, Agarwal will showcase how MORGAN™ is truly one-of-its-kind, and nothing like you've seen before - you will not want to miss it!

Now in its fifth year, The Science of Blockchain Conference focuses on technical innovations in the blockchain ecosystem and brings together researchers and practitioners working in the space. The event will showcase the application of cryptography, decentralized protocols, formal methods and empirical analysis to improve the security and scalability of blockchain deployments.

The conference hosts affiliated workshops related to cryptography, distributed systems and secure computing by fostering collaboration among practitioners and researchers working on blockchain technology. It welcomes the very best in the world of blockchain and crypto space to be program speakers. The full speaker program can be found here.

Mr Agarwal explained "The Framers of the US Constitution understood that land ownership is the path to true political and economic freedom. Although much work is still to be done to achieve universal fair housing & lending, the American system has intentionally distributed property ownership across a broad section of the population. My implementation of the blockchain in Morgan™ is a decentralized platform that increases the accessibility, agility, and transparency of trading real estate amongst Americans and strengthens our Republic. Real estate ownership is deliberately distributed, and I have created Morgan™ so that control of property rights can never fall into the hands of the few."

The conference is free to attend in-person and remotely via live-stream. For full event information visit https://cbr.stanford.edu/sbc22.

