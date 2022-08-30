Highnote Partners with Visa to Enable Next Generation of Card Issuance

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highnote, a fully cloud-native card issuance and program management platform, has expanded its partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, which includes full certification as a Visa issuer processor. This significant milestone paves the way for innovative enterprises to leverage the Visa network to bring to market differentiated consumer or commercial card programs across prepaid, debit, and credit use cases.



Since its inception, Highnote has built upon and utilized leading technologies critical to the scale, reliability, and velocity expectations at the heart of today's innovative embedded finance experiences. The rapidly completed certification further demonstrates Highnote's agility, industry leadership, and executional excellence. It solidifies a close relationship with Visa.

Additionally, Highnote has finished their Visa Ready certification and will join Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program as an enabler in the US market, where it can help digital enterprises launch differentiated card programs rapidly using its GraphQL API platform coupled with program management, money movement, and issuer processing services.

“At Visa, we’re committed to accelerating the scale and pace of payments innovation,” said Vanessa Colella, SVP and Global Head of Digital Partners and Innovation at Visa. “Through this partnership with issuance platform, Highnote, we’re excited to enable the next generation of fintechs and support embedded card capabilities.”

“We built Highnote so enterprises can differentiate by launching embedded finance solutions that support the needs of their customers today and in the future. Through Visa Cloud Connect, we are able to leverage our modern, flexible, and scalable infrastructure to deliver an issuer processor and payments platform that is fully cloud-native and meets the need of enterprises that are looking to innovate and remain ahead of competition,” said John Macllwaine, Highnote’s Co-Founder and CEO.

About Highnote:

Highnote is the world’s most modern card platform, purpose-built to realize customer loyalty and engagement through embedded card experiences. Its fully integrated tech stack provides every service needed for innovative companies to launch new ways to use card payments. Utilizing the developer-friendly Highnote platform, product and engineering teams at digital enterprises of all sizes can easily and efficiently embed virtual and physical payment cards (commercial and consumer prepaid, debit, credit, and charge), ledger, and wallet capabilities into their existing products, creating compelling value for users while growing revenue and building a unique and differentiated brand. The company has raised more than $100 million from leading investors and strategic partners and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.highnoteplatform.com.