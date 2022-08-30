Cologix Chief Financial Officer Recognized in Denver Business Journal’s C-Suite Awards

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today that Chief Financial Officer Rachel Stack has been named a 2022 C-Suite Award winner by the Denver Business Journal. The award honors executive leaders who recognize opportunities, identify and manage risk, and achieve profitable growth for their Colorado-headquartered organizations.

Stack was recognized for this award for her exemplary results in overseeing the successful close of Cologix’s $3 billion equity recapitalization transaction in April 2022. Besides leading the process from beginning to close of the transaction, she was active in all investor discussions, including market visits, to ensure a favorable outcome. Stack also ensured the successful completion of Cologix’s $1.65 billion asset-backed securitization transaction, increasing the company’s access to additional capital with current and new investors to fuel the company’s growth strategy.

“I’m honored to be recognized with this prestigious award,” said Stack. “I know there are many esteemed executives and leaders in the Denver area, and I would like to congratulate the other winners. Going through a recapitalization and debt refinancings of this magnitude was a distinctive experience and the Cologix team worked tirelessly to ensure we positioned the company for its next stage of growth.”



“We are excited to celebrate Rachel and her many accomplishments at Cologix through this honor,” said Cologix Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Fathers. “Rachel is a key leader in our company and her efforts to recapitalize its equity, raising billions to support future expansion were exceptional. Simultaneously, she refinanced Cologix’s debt to halve the effective interest rate on all debt. The best CFOs know more than finance and accounting, they are true partners of the business. I’m proud to have Rachel by my side as she plays a critical role in Cologix’s long-term success.”



Prior to joining Cologix in 2020, Stack held senior financial leadership positions at Zayo and RBC’s Communications, Media and Entertainment group, where she worked with large telecom and communications infrastructure companies. During her time at RBC’s investment bank, she led the execution of more than 25 M&A transactions totaling more than $3 billion and 50 financings totaling $150 billion.



Stack holds a master’s degree from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Columbia University.



About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers’ digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment