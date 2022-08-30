Cleanroom Technologies Market worth $9.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cleanroom Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2026 from USD 7.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for parenteral and injectable pharmaceutical formulations, growing demand for medical devices, and advancements in cleanroom technologies. However, the high operational costs associated with cleanrooms is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Key Findings of the Study:



The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market.

Biotechnology is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share for players operating in the cleanroom technologies market.

List of Key Players:

The prominent players in the global cleanroom technologies market are Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ardmac (Ireland), Clean Air Products (US), Labconco Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Exyte AG (Germany), COLANDIS GmbH (Germany), ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium), Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US), and, Bouygues Group (France).

Based on the product, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and controls. The consumables segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cleanroom technologies market during the forecast periods (2021-2026). Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users.

Based on construction type, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into standard/drywall cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2020 This can be attributed to the traditionally high demand for fixed structures and the need for quick onsite construction among end-users. However, this trend is changing, and there is a higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.

Based on end-user, the biotechnology industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing demand for biologics and biosimilars. Also, the use of new techniques, such as proteomics, recombinant DNA technology, and cell fusion has increased in the past few years and has led to a rise in the demand for a controlled working environment for all processes in biotechnology research and production to ensure the quality and safety of products.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

North America accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2020. Factors such as stringent regulatory standards for product approvals, technological advancements in cleanrooms, initiatives taken by private organizations to create awareness regarding cleanrooms, and growth of the healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.



