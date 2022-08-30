EMERGE PARTNERS WITH INTELLITRANS TO CONNECT SHIPPERS AND CARRIERS, PROVIDING GREATER VISIBILITY AND ACCESS TO CAPACITY

Scottsdale, Arizona, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge, the leading freight procurement platform is partnering with IntelliTrans, the leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and visibility platform provider for companies in the breakbulk and bulk markets. The collaboration between these complimentary technology firms provides more opportunities for carriers to cover loads and help shippers expand their carrier networks exponentially, resulting in faster, more cost-effective spot market transactions.

"Our business model is built on value for all participants. Every load starts with an RFP, and this partnership further scales our spot platform and that part of the RFP spectrum," said Andrew Leto, Founder, and CEO of Emerge. "We are pleased to join forces with IntelliTrans to offer a true win-win solution for carriers and shippers."

Emerge offers a unique marketplace that connects shippers and carriers directly, providing visibility to loads in real time. By leveraging the Emerge Marketplace, shippers using IntelliTrans solutions can access more than 45K marketplace carriers. Carriers gain access to more loads by tapping into the Emerge Marketplace.

“We are very excited about the value that the Emerge – IntelliTrans partnership will bring to our customers.,” said Ken Sherman, President of IntelliTrans. “Integrating our unique Spot Bidding and Book it Now functionality with Emerge’s marketplace enables our customers to achieve key objectives, such as automating a traditionally labor-intensive process, reducing freight spend, increasing load coverage, and improving sustainability (by reducing dead-head miles).”

The partnership is especially beneficial to smaller shippers that may not have the carrier density to serve their business needs while effectively managing freight costs adequately. Smaller carriers using the Emerge Marketplace have more opportunities to bid on loads in real-time and secure business with companies they had not previously served.

New Leadership and Continued Platform Growth in 2022

The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform continues to experience rapid growth, with interest from the country's most-preeminent shippers and carriers. New leaders join the organization from the supply chain's most recognized brands, and Emerge plans to significantly scale its internal team in 2022. "We are attracting top freight leaders and talent," said Leto. "From operations to the executive suite, we are bringing in freight's heaviest hitters to create something truly revolutionary for our industry."

Rethinking Procurement: The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. The Emerge platform helps streamline the disjointed and cloudy procurement landscape, bringing shippers and carriers together in one space to create and build mutually beneficial relationships.

With freight procurement and optimization becoming a common boardroom conversation, companies are increasingly looking for creative ways to find new efficiency in their supply chain. The premier choice for carriers and shippers within the procurement ecosystem, the Emerge platform inherently creates a powerful "network effect" — opening new opportunities for all participants as the network grows and becomes more robust. With every carrier and shipper added, the Emerge marketplace becomes even more powerful — creating better, stronger opportunities and win-win scenarios for all.

Shipper and Carrier Collaboration, Evolved

Founded by industry veteran Andrew Leto, Emerge has seen tremendous success since opening its doors in 2017. In addition to securing over $150 million in investor funding, the Emerge platform has enabled shippers to procure over $6 billion in freight by leveraging the Dynamic RFP and Spot platform. In September of 2021, Emerge announced its latest Series B funding round of $130 million, led by investment partners 9Yards Capital, Tiger Global Management, and The Spruce House Partnership, with additional participation from existing backers New Road Capital Partners and Greycroft.

"This funding will allow us to scale our business efficiently — from creating new opportunities for our current employees to filling needs from the outside where necessary," Jack Holmes, Emerge Executive Chairman and former President & CEO of UPS Freight, said. "We have been fortunate to have great partners. Financial partners, shipper partners, and carrier partners. Andrew [Leto's] vision has continued to evolve, and we're confident that our partners will regard our platform as the most influential in transportation."

About Emerge

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions. Founded in 2017 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the U.S.

About IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by the IntelliTrans cloud-based Control Tower (Global Visibility Platform℠) and IntelliTrans TMS (transportation management system), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. From real-time alerts to interactive data visualizations, IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions and deliver more impactful results. Website: www.intellitrans.com.

