Former Army Rangers, Assassins and Illegal Arms Dealers: Army Veteran Author Ramps Up The Action With A Government Conspiracy In CLIFFORD’S WAR: WITHOUT END

Charleston, SC, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When author J. Denison Reed set out to create an action hero, he imbued his character with the kind of grit and resolve needed to survive, whether in battle or when dealing with crime syndicates. And Reed has done it again in his new book Clifford’s War: Without End. Like his hero, Reed served in the army, and it was his experience that helped to inform his writing of intense action scenes.

In this gripping continuation of the series, private investigator Clifford Dee is back, this time working with his former Army Rangers commander. When he uncovers a government conspiracy, he and his team soon find themselves the target of hired assassins. There is no shortage of fast-paced action and drama, as high-speed car chases, murder and kidnapping ensue. And for readers looking for some relief from the suspense, Reed employs plenty of humor to diffuse stressful scenarios. Fans of action thrillers and crime dramas like the TV series Burn Notice are sure to enjoy this high-stakes game of cat and mouse.

"An action-packed, page-turning crime thriller with surprises at every

turn…it’ll have you gripped and guessing until the end!"- Independent Book Review

About the Author:

J. Denison Reed is the author of the novel Clifford’s War: The Bluegrass Battleground and Shadows of Light, a collection of short stories. He joined the US Army after graduating high school and later became a network engineer. When not writing books, he enjoys writing poetry and dabbling in photography. He currently lives in Virginia with his wife, children, and their two cats, where he and his wife own and operate a small business making candles.

