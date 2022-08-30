Unilog Welcomes EFC Systems to Partner Ecosystem

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its commitment to deliver best-in-breed commerce solutions to customers, Unilog announced today that EFC Systems has joined their Reseller Program. As the leading provider of B2B eCommerce solutions for wholesale distribution and manufacturers, Unilog's partnership with EFC Systems will provide B2B and B2C agribusinesses faster time to market and seamless system integration.

EFC Systems delivers comprehensive solutions for agribusiness retailers and distributors to manage their operations and enhance their value to growers. Their enterprise platforms support operating procedures that drive efficiency and help manage risk while being highly connected to other platforms for data interoperability.

The new partnership enables both companies to build a robust digital commerce offering that jointly integrates Unilog's eCommerce platform with EFC's Vanguard Ag ERP system for distributors and Merchant Ag ERP point-of-sale system for retailers.

"Together with EFC Systems, we can expand our eCommerce solutions to a new market segment that is looking to enhance its digital branch to meet customer expectations, optimize efficiencies, and drive revenue. Our tight system integration and rapid deployment help EFC Systems customers achieve rapid time to value," remarked Brian Lombardo, SVP of Partners & Channels for Unilog.

"We're pleased to be partnering with Unilog, an established and respected firm in the industry, for eCommerce enablement for Ag Retailers and Ag Wholesalers," said Ernie Chappell, President of EFC Systems. "Users of Merchant Ag and Vanguard Ag will benefit from top-shelf functionality that a Unilog platform can provide with bi-directional full integration to our solutions for Agribusiness."

Unilog's eCommerce platform is a powerful cloud-based solution that offers industry-leading merchandising, buying, and self-service capabilities for B2B and B2C marketplaces. Out of the box it includes buyer-friendly tools like sophisticated site search, sort and filter tools, multi-level cart approval workflows, flexible payment options, a self-service account portal, and a user-friendly interface.

For more information or to discuss partner opportunities, contact Brian Lombardo of Unilog's Partner Program Operations at brian.lombardo@unilogcorp.com.

About EFC Systems

EFC Systems delivers comprehensive ERP solutions for Agribusiness. EFC Systems' products include an ERP for wholesale (Vanguard Ag) as well as Ag Retailers (Merchant Ag). EFC Systems is part of Ever.Ag, an Ag Tech powerhouse spanning Dairy, Livestock, Risk Management, and Agribusiness with a mission to empower supply chains to feed a growing world. Learn more at www.efcsystems.com.

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channels. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

