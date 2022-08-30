Tom Valverde Joins Leading Fintech Platform Income Solver to Disrupt Industry With Decumulation Planning and TAMP Technology

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom Valverde has joined the top-ranked retirement income technology platform used by financial advisors, IncomeSolver.com, as Chief Revenue Officer. Valverde has had a distinguished career driving growth and marketing solutions to registered investment advisors at Fidelity and Pershing. Coming from an executive position at TIFIN, he is joining Income Solver, affirming his belief that retirement income and decumulation planning will be the next growth driver in retail wealth management. Valverde states, "The complexity of finding the right income strategy for each unique client has paralyzed most of the wealth management industry into using oversimplified and underperforming 'conventional wisdom' strategies. Income Solver provides advisors the all-in-one tool to remove the friction of this complexity, do it at scale, and add value to their client by increasing portfolio life, on average, by over seven years. Adding more than 150 basis points of value per year can all be quantified."

Income Solver received the top ranking by financial advisors in 2022 in both Kitces and T3 Advisor Software Ranking for retirement income planning technology. The market leadership by IncomeSolver.com and the size of the opportunity compelled Valverde to join the firm. "With over one-third of the U.S. population age 50 or older, retirement income is the #1 concern on investors' minds. In fact, 71% of investors say they want their advisor to be a retirement specialist."

William Meyer, CEO of Retiree, Inc. that developed IncomeSolver.com, said, "Tom sees the industry opportunity to provide better advice to clients nearing or in retirement where our platform is helping advisors stand out and grow their practices." As Tom Valverde states, "For the high-performing wealth management firms doing this work today, it takes them almost two days to do it even close to right. Income Solver can do it in minutes and with better results for the investor."

The announcement of Valverde's hiring aligns with the firm's launch of the first "decumulation TAMP (Turnkey Asset Management Platform)." Other TAMPs like Envestnet and Orion only focus on "accumulation-based" workflows and capabilities in their technology platform, leaving a large gap for advisors that look to differentiate and provide the best advice to clients over the age of 50 years. Valverde will be leading the growth and onboarding of the first firms to use the new retirement income TAMP and planning platform. For more information about Income Solver and the launch of the innovative advice TAMP for retirement income, go to www.incomesolver.com/tamp/.

