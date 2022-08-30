Ice Cream Packaging Market: Businesses to Move Towards Sustainability to Keep up with Changing Preferences | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per FMI, the global ice cream packaging market size is likely to reach US$ 1,215.6 Mn by the end of 2032 and expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022-2032. Customers are nowadays purchasing ice creams based on appeal, impulse, and brand perception, which has emerged as the key factor for growth.



Packaging for ice creams needs to be both attractive visually and provide exceptional product protection. Excellent ice cream packaging quality will make the product sell better, last longer, and improve brand recognition. Thus, rapid development of high-quality and unique designs of ice cream packaging is expected to boost sales and help companies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Moreover, consumers are increasingly turning to ice creams for indulgent pleasure, which is driving sales of cutting-edge ice cream packaging. Various brands are striving to adapt to their options of ice cream packaging to suit a more direct-to-consumer supply chain approach owing to the new way of selling online. Manufacturers have decided to steer clear of plastic as consumer preference for sustainable packaging has increased. Hence, they are coming up with sustainable ice cream packaging solutions globally.

The future of the ice cream packaging industry will be better for the environment as more environmentally friendly alternatives are being discovered. It will also benefit consumers because there will be more options for easy ice cream packaging.

Key Takeaways from Global Ice Cream Packaging Market

The cup segment under packaging type is expected to hold around 32% of the market share by the end of 2032.

of the market share by the end of 2032. Based on material, the plastic segment is anticipated to grow 1.5x the current market value during the forecast period (2022-2032).

the current market value during the forecast period (2022-2032). The global ice cream packaging market witnessed a CAGR of 3.7% during the historic period (2015-2021).

during the historic period (2015-2021). The U.S. ice cream packaging market is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 45.2 Mn during 2022-2032.

during 2022-2032. The New Zealand ice cream packaging market is estimated to grow at 3.4% CAGR during 2022-2032.





“Manufacturers are focusing on developing sustainable and innovative ice cream packaging, which would push sales. Besides, expansion of the e-commerce industry will propel growth in the global market,” says a FMI analyst.

Rising Demand for Ready-to-eat Ice Creams to Drive the Global Market

In today’s world, convenience is not just about portability, but also about protecting hygiene. Consumers are looking for convenient and ready-to-eat ice cream products backed by their busy lifestyles. These products are easy to transport and can be eaten at work. Hectic schedules of consumers are compelling them to buy ice cream in bulk and keep it in their refrigerators for a longer period of time. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on developing unique packaging that would provide longer shelf life and help to keep the ice cream quality good.

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging is Propelling the Global Market

Consumers are preferring novel packaging that looks attractive, as well as is beneficial for the environment, whether they are buying ice cream regularly or spontaneously. Also, the packaging should be able to keep the product fresh and should reveal the brand essence. Ice cream packaging manufacturers are thus producing sustainable solutions, which would fuel the global market.

Competitive Landscape: Ice Cream Packaging Market

Berry Global Group, Amcor Plc, ITC Packaging, INDEVCO Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Company, Stora Enso Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Frapak Packaging b.v., Tetra Laval, Stanpac Inc., Insta Polypack, Sirane Limited, Safepack Solutions, Uniflex, Delkor Systems, Inc., Scholle Ipn Corporation, and Pixelle Specialty Solutions are some of the leading ice cream packaging manufacturers worldwide.

Global Ice Cream Packaging Market Outlook By Category

By Packaging Type:

Cup

Tub

Stick Pack

Folding Carton

Others (Jar, Cone Wrappers, etc.)





By Material:

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Others (Metal, etc.)

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





