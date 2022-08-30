Wireless Display Market Predicted to Cross USD 9.71 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 11.20% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Wireless Display Market Analysis by Offering, Technology Protocol, Application – Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 9.71 Billion by 2030, registering a 11.20% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

Wireless Display Market Overview

The global wireless display market witnesses steady revenue growth. Over recent years, the penetration of the internet and wireless technologies has been continually driving the demand for wireless displays. Currently, the market perceives vast demand for high-definition touchscreen 4K displays that can support various platforms, including PC and Mac, with no latency.

Wireless Display Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 9.71 Billion CAGR 11.20% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020

In addition to the features that make wireless displays a great solution for a diverse range of signage applications, wireless screen sharing with razor-sharp resolution and wide viewing angles are also the most desirable features. A cloud-based app makes it easier for users to collaborate with in-person and online users, allowing them to share their screens from anywhere.

Integrating cloud-based management solutions into wireless displays makes them ideal for IT administrators to remotely monitor devices, manage apps, and push out broadcasts within the ecosystem. IT administrators can seamlessly monitor and maintain individual displays across large organizations using a single control panel. Wireless displays are also used with a wide array of signage and messaging applications, remote configuration, and content management system support.

Wireless Display Market Segments

The report is segmented into offering, technology, applications, and regions. The offering segment is sub-segmented into hardware, software, and services. The technology segment is sub-segmented into Wireless HD, WiDi, Miracast, AirPlay, Google Cast, DLNA, and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into corporate & broadcast, digital signage, consumer electronics, government, healthcare, education, and others.

Wireless Display Market Regional Analysis

North America leads the global wireless display market, with large technological advances and increased adoption of these displays across industries. Besides, the market is driven by augmented demand and the availability of quality wireless displays in this region. North America will continue to dominate the wireless display market throughout the review period.

Europe stands as the second-largest market for wireless displays globally. The increasing adoption of these displays by small & medium-scale businesses and increasing numbers of data centers create substantial market demand. Additionally, the rising trend of BYOD policy in the growing IT industry in this region substantiates the market size. The European wireless display market is likely to create a substantial revenue pocket during the assessment period.

The wireless display market in the Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid revenue growth. The wide adoption of wireless displays in large manufacturing companies, alongside growing markets in China, South Korea, and Japan, foster the region’s market shares. Moreover, the increasing use of smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers in India and China pushes market revenues. The APAC wireless display market is likely to grow at a record CAGR during the forecasted period.

Industry Trends

The increasing use of web-based interfaces, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs creates substantial market demand. Moreover, the rise in commercial applications of wireless displays, such as corporate & broadcast, government, healthcare, and education, escalates the market value. Significant innovations in connectivity technologies have been instrumental in improving the performance of wireless displays.

Features like the integration of smartphones and sensors have already become prevailing. As technologies mature further, they influence market trends and market opportunities. The growing uptake of BYOD policy in corporate, along with the augmenting demand for portable wireless displays offering unmatched convenience, fuel the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of on-demand entertainment platforms and smart devices boosts the market value. Technological developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) devices influence the market size. Also, the rising use of wireless displays in education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets creates significant market demand.

Wireless Display Market Competitive Analysis

The highly competitive wireless display market appears fragmented, with many well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Players incorporate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, and product & technology launches to gain a bigger share of the market. They strive to establish a strong position in delivering innovative and reliable solutions.

Global vendors are increasingly facing fierce rivalry from each other and local firms, who are more aware of regulations and suppliers in the industry. Therefore, eminent players seek opportunities to integrate deeply across the extended value chain while focusing on expanding production facilities, R&D investments, and M&A activities to gain impetus.

For instance, on June 09, 2022, ViewSonic Corp., a leading visual solutions provider, launched its new series of large commercial wireless displays named the CDE12. Available in native 4 K Ultra HD resolutions and built-in screen sharing & casting software, the CDE12 wireless displays come in four sizes (43, 55, 65, and 75 inches). The CDE12 displays are ideal for a diverse range of signage applications.

In another instance, on Jan.05, 2022, Asus released four new portable monitors - Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP, which supports wireless screen mirroring, Asus ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD, which supports pen input, Asus ZenScreen OLED MQ16AH, Asus ProArt Display PA169CDV at Consumer Electronics Show. The new displays should be available before the end of 20222, while pricing details will be available closer to release.

Dominant Key Players on Wireless Display Market Covered are:

Amazon.com Inc. (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

Google Inc. (US)

Roku Inc. (US)

Lattice Semiconductor (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Cavium Inc. (US)

Belkin International Inc. (US)

Actiontec Electronics Inc. (US)

NETGEAR Inc. (US)

