Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market to Observe Highest CAGR of 9.5% by 2029, Industry Size, Share, Development Trends and Revenue Forecast

Data Bridge Market research has recently published comprehensive business research on " Global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market "

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market is expected to reach the value of USD 15,618,213.07 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Market Overview:-

A two-way satellite communication system is referred to as a VSAT , or Very Small Aperture Terminal. This system's dish is typically less than 3.8 meters in diameter. A VSAT system's effectiveness may be negatively impacted by the weather. Also, there are three topologies for VSAT networks that are typically used which are star, mesh, or hybrid. Hence, VSAT systems provide the required connectivity between users of medical applications, databases, video, and phones at remote locations, and allow communication with remote and mobile sites.

The massive growth in satellite capacity has resulted in a significant price drop, making very small aperture terminals (VSATs) a viable solution for many industries and regions for the first time. Furthermore, there has been an increased adoption of in VSAT technology in industries such as maritime, oil & gas, aviation among others. These systems also provide the required connectivity between users of medical applications, databases, video, and phones at remote locations, and allow communication with remote and mobile sites.

Competitive Analysis:- Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market

This report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies. The competitive analysis helps the vendor to define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market including

Singtel,

Vizocom Company,

x2nSat,

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc,

Marlink ,

Thuraya Telecommunications Company,

Speedcast,

NSSLGlobal,

ST Engineering,

Atos SE 2,

Iridium Communications Inc.,

EchoStar Corporation,

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.,

Ultra,

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.,

General Dynamics Corporation,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Cobham Satcom,

Thales,

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS,

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.,

Viasat, Inc.,

KVH Industries, Inc.,

CPI International Inc.,

Global Invacom among others.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Cobham Satcom entered into partnership with Mangata Networks. The main objective behind this partnership was to strengthen satellite tracking systems and ground infrastructure. Under this partnership, Cobham Satcom agreed to deploy multiple Cobham Satcom 4.0M TRACKER gateway antennas globally. Through this, both companies gained a reputation among their customers and expanded their market presence.

In December 2021, Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. Acquired Euclid Systems Engineering, a company specialized in the development of smart, lightweight positioners & tracking systems for the defence industries. The motive behind this acquisition was to strengthen the company’s maritime and airborne SATCOM capabilities with the help of Euclid Systems Engineering. This development will help the company to expand its product portfolio and global presence in the market.

REPORT METRIC



Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Important Facts about This Market Report:

This research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

Drivers/Opportunities

Growing demand for secure communication for maritime IoT applications

VSAT technology has become a major deal for the maritime industry. They are used for two-way satellite communications for internet, data and telephony, typically in rural areas and harsh environments. In recent years, there has been a progressive shift in the maritime IoT ecosphere. This ecosphere is served by various standard electronic parts that is the hardware integrated with various software. IoT services via satellite enable businesses to access data from assets in the most affordable way. Therefore, ships at sea are remote, vessels and other discrete entities are adopting digital systems as part of larger IoT networks. Using IoT devices and sensor systems across vessels/fleet helps gain competitive edge, by enabling such technologies companies are able to harness the full potential of data for more effective operations and decision-making.

Increased adoption of VSAT technology in oil & gas industry

Nowadays, the oil and gas sector is undergoing a huge change due to the various digital innovations. There are multiple demands such as safety, security, exploring new areas for oil and increasing visibility between the rig and headquarters, all while keeping operational costs in check. Therefore, rig operators are constantly being pressured to make faster decisions and run operations more efficiently. Also, the oil & gas industry operates in remote onshore and offshore environments where the use of land-based communications is not practical or reliable. Hence, many companies have started implementing VSAT technology so that rig operators can make quick and more informed decisions, which will lower operating costs, raise productivity and provide safer working conditions for crew regardless of location.

Increasing strategic partnership and acquisition among various organizations

Coordinating and investing in projects is essential for achieving sustained improvements in the very small aperture terminal (VSAT) sector. Due to which the government and other private organizations are striving through partnerships and acquisitions, thereby accelerating the growth of the industries. This helps to build awareness and profit for the organization and thereby creates scope for a new invention in the industry. Also, through partnerships, the company can invest more in advanced technologies to provide more secure and reliable very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services and solutions. Furthermore, this helps both the companies to get recognized in the competitive market, thereby generating profit to an extent.

Global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market Scope and Market Size

Very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market is segmented on the basis of by solution, platform, frequency, network architecture, design, vertical, end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Solution

Equipment

Support Services

Connectivity Services

Platform

Land VSAT

Maritime VSAT

Airborne VSAT

Frequency

Ku-Band

C-Band

Ka-Band

X-Band

Network Architecture

Star Topology

Mesh Topology

Hybrid Topology

Point-To-Point Links

Design

Rugged VSAT

Non-Rugged VSAT

Vertical

Telecommunication

Maritime

Aviation

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Power

Mining & Construction

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Automotive

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Education

Agriculture & Forestry

Others

End User

Broadband/Data Network

Voice Communication

Private Network Service

Broadcast

Others

Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, offering, device type, pricing model, application and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Israel, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E and rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market owing to rapid adoption of satellite communication technology and increasing research and development activities for reducing antenna size. U.S. dominates in the North America region owing to rising utilization of VSAT in government & defence applications. China dominates in the Asia-Pacific region as it is the world’s biggest manufacturing hub for technological products. Germany dominates in Europe region owing to growing demand for secure communication for maritime and airborne IoT applications.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Some Major Points in TOC:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 8. Market Driving Force

And Many More…

