DevSecOps Market to Register 17.6% CAGR through 2032 and Reach at a US$ 22,077.4 Mn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global DevSecOps market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,373.4 Mn in 2022. Moreover, with rising adoption of DevSecOps software and services across numerous industries, the overall market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, totalling US$ 22,077.4 Mn by the end of 2032.



DevSecOps is a set of principles and practices which integrate the functioning of the development team and operations team regarding a software project. It is an addition to the DevOps software development method, the purpose of this method is to deliver secure applications and software with the proper security measures applied during the software development phase, from its initiation.

DevOps has three different facets, continuous integration which deals with the continuous development of programs, updates, changes, models etc. and when they are regularly tested and merged with a repository, it is called continuous delivery and deploying it to the end user is called continuous deployment.

Rising need for faster and highly secure application delivery along with growing internet penetration is expected to provide a strong thrust to the global DevSecOps market during the forecast period.

Similarly, surge in cybercrimes and growing adoption of cloud-based services will push the demand for DevSecOps software and services during the forthcoming years.

Key Takeaways: DevSecOps Market

By solution, the software segment held the largest market share with a total valuation of US$ 3,753.7 Mn in 2021. However, the services segment will exhibit the highest CAGR of 21.1% for the forecast period 2022-2032.

in 2021. However, the services segment will exhibit the highest CAGR of 21.1% for the forecast period 2022-2032. By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the global DevSecOps market with a share of 55% in 2021. However, small and medium-sized enterprises segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.5% during the assessment period.

in 2021. However, small and medium-sized enterprises segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of during the assessment period. By industry, the IT & telecom segment holds the largest market share while the healthcare industry will exhibit the highest CAGR of 19.1% through 2032.

through 2032. North America dominates the global DevSecOps market with a market share of 30.1% in 2021.

in 2021. The DevSecOps market in South Asia and Pacific is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 22.8% between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. Demand for DevSecOps across India is anticipated to grow at a prolific CAGR during the assessment period.

According to FMI Analyst, “Instead of seeing DevSecOps as an integration between the development, security and operations team, one, should see it as a whole unit which consists of professionals who have their different fields of expertise and are collaborating together to deliver the product. Due to this collaboration, several internal practices like communication and transparency in the content being developed and deployed can benefit the organizations and make it one of the most implemented software development methods.”

Delivering End-Product at a Faster Speed Along With the Integration of In-built Security Driving DevSecOps Market

Development of software systems and applications using DevSecOps methods implements various features like microservices and automation. There is also a continuous process of developing programs and updates which are stored into a central repository.

Involvement of the security team also helps in the rapid identification of bugs and security threats to act upon. Due to this the end product is received at a faster rate, incentivising the end-users to rely more on DevSecOps development methods.

More Valuable Insights on DevSecOps Market

In this report by Future Market Insights, DevSecOps market has been segmented into four sections: by solution: software (on-premises, and cloud), and services (professional services, and managed services), enterprise size (large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)), industry (BFSI, IT and telecom, government, retail, manufacturing energy and utilities, healthcare and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa) to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the DevSecOps demand outlook.

