Ålandsbanken Abp

Changes in company’s own shares

30.08.2022 at 18:30 EET



Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 30.08.2022







Date 30.08.2022 Exchange



Bourse trade Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)



Buy Share class ALBBV Amount 283 Average price/share 30.4986 EUR Highest price/share 30.8000 EUR Lowest price/share 30.3000 EUR Total price 8,631.10 EUR

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 30.08.2022:





ALBBV 33,078

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

