Space Engine Systems Expanding Worldwide

Visit us at https://www.space-comm.co.uk/ at the Cornwall booth at Farnborough Space Conference



EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Engine Systems is expanding their engineering and business teams in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

In their drive to fail early and often but fly fast, Space Engine Systems is hiring engineering and business development team members worldwide. Aerospace and mechanical engineering positions are being filled at their headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for both junior and senior (must have P.Eng.) candidates. These engineers will be commissioning and operating the full-scale mobile engine testing facilities as well as the full-scale heated airframe wing-up bending test facility which simulates combined thermal and mechanical loads encountered in high speed flight. Candidates for the positions in Edmonton must be Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or US citizens with a Canadian work permit.

Space Engine Systems launch facilities will be located at multiple spaceports in the United States as well as at Cornwall Spaceport in the United Kingdom. UK engineering candidates must be UK citizens with C.Eng., while US candidates must be US citizens.

Currently there are multiple Senior Engineering positions available in Edmonton, Canada (4); Cornwall, UK (11); and Florida and California, USA (12).

Business Development Personnel are being sought as well, with 3 Canadian positions, 6 USA positions, and 2 UK positions available.

For more information on Space Engine Systems plans to field the first aircraft to take-off, fly up to Mach 5, and land all on its own revolutionary air-breathing engine power, visit https://www.spaceenginesystems.com. Or visit https://www.spaceenginesystems.com/careers/#open-positions to read more on the available positions and apply.

Contact info@spaceenginesystems.com or 1-780-430-9383

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/570450b0-3e64-4074-b3df-e17d450cdeac