IBA and ScandiDos form strategic alliance to increase access to safe radiotherapy

English French

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, Stockholm, Sweden, Aug. 30, 2022 - IBA S.A. (IBAB.BR), the leader in particle accelerator technology and a leader in dosimetry quality assurance solutions, and ScandiDos A.B. (SDOS.ST), a technology leader in advanced Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance, announced today that they have formed a strategic alliance for radiation therapy dosimetry solutions. The collaboration will enable the two businesses to work together on product development, marketing and product distribution in selected markets, for patient quality assurance for radiotherapy. Specifics of the collaboration will be developed jointly by the parties in the coming months.

IBA Dosimetry and ScandiDos have secured this collaboration as part of their shared vision for a complete radiotherapy quality assurance solution. By combining the portfolios of both companies, IBA Dosimetry and ScandiDos can accomplish this vision, offering an increasingly extensive suite of products that provide a consistent solution for all aspects of radiotherapy quality assurance.

Under the terms of the agreement, IBA will purchase the full share issue (4,150,000 shares) made by ScandiDos on 30 August at a price of SEK 3.00, corresponding to an 8% premium on the average of the company’s last 12 month’s trading on the Stockholm stock exchange. Following the transaction IBA will hold 9.1% of ScandiDos A.B.’s share capital.

Jean-Marc Bothy, President of IBA Dosimetry, said: “This is an important milestone in our ongoing industry consolidation strategy. We are proud ScandiDos have chosen us as their partner for their expansion. For years, we have been impressed with the quality of the ScandiDos’ product portfolio in patient quality assurance and believe it is complementary to our rapidly expanding equipment and software offering. The combination of both companies’ product offerings will provide a unique level of quality, simplicity, and versatility to the medical physics community allowing them to deliver the full benefit of radiation therapy, with enhanced safety profiles to cancer patients everywhere.”

Gustaf Piehl, CEO of ScandiDos AB, added “Sharing a similar, long-term view of the quality assurance market for radiation therapy has been fundamental to building this alliance. By collaborating with IBA, a leading industry partner, ScandiDos will reach more customers on a global scale and contribute to making radiation treatment even safer than it is today. This strategic collaboration will also allow ScandiDos to maintain its independence to further develop the business while leveraging on IBA’s strong organizational capabilities.”

# # #

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,600 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About ScandiDos

ScandiDos is an innovative forward-thinking company with groundbreaking software and hardware solutions for patient quality assurance in modern radiation therapy. Our Delta4 Family of products delivers a comprehensive QA solution, making the treatment process safe and efficient. We reinforce the confidence in radiotherapy clinics by providing professionals at the clinics with power and performance through independent QA.

The head office is in Uppsala Science Park, where product development is carried out. Sales are carried out by sales offices in the USA, Malaysia, and France, directly in the Nordic countries and through distributors in over 50 countries.

ScandiDos is listed on NASDAQ First North Stockholm with the ticker code SDOS. Certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank (08-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se ). Additional investor information can be found at Scandidos.com . Product information can be found on Delta4family.com

For further information, please contact:

IBA

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

For media and investor enquiries:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@consilium-comms.com

Attachment