Hemp Inc. Offers CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-On

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) is pleased to announce its newest edition to its stellar line up of CBD-CBG products. Effective immediately, Hemp Inc.’s CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-On is available through its website www.kingofhempusa.com . The roll-on is 5ml (0.17 fl oz) and contains an impressive 1,460mg of CBD and 630mg of CBG for a whopping total of 2,090mg of cannabinoids. The roll-on is THC free and is available for $24.95.



The CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-On provides fast relief as the skin contains cannabinoid receptors that allow the pain relief to start quickly and effectively. Hemp Inc. has received positive feedback from its market testing on the benefits of the roll-on and is very excited to be offering such a well-received product.

About Hemp, Inc.

With more than 10 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Hemp, Inc. has the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America, an 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

To catch up with the latest news on Hemp, Inc., be sure to check out:

Hemp, Inc.'s Chief Visionary Consultant Bruce Perlowin Brings Opportunity to Hemp, Inc. (August 8, 2022)

Hemp Inc.'s CBDA and CBGA Products on Sale Now (July 19, 2022)

Hemp Inc.'s Chief Visionary Consultant Bruce Perlowin talks with Stock Day podcast about Hemp Inc.'s super potent line of CBD/CBG/CBN Products (July 7, 2022)

Healthy Products for Healthy Living: A Look into Hemp, Inc.'s Pure, Premium, and Potent CBD and Wellness Products (June 16, 2022)

Hemp, Inc. Releases New High Potency CBD/CBG Vanilla Flavored Coffee Enhancer (June 9, 2022)

Hemp, Inc.'s King of Hemp CBD-CBG-CBN Natural Sleep Aid Capsules in Stock and On Sale (May 26, 2022)

King of Hemp Natural and Vanilla-Flavored CBD/CBG "Super" Tinctures Now in Stock (May 12, 2022)

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information”. Financials for Hemp, Inc. are listed on the OTC Exchange. More information can also be found on the Hemp, Inc. website by visiting www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/ . Material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.