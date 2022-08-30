Associa Volunteers Join Community Partners Of Dallas To Help Kids In Need

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the company’s annual Great Give Back initiative, 11 corporate team members from Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, recently joined Community Partners of Dallas (CPD) to help distribute more than 2,000 back-to-school backpacks for abused and neglected children. The backpacks were loaded into the cars of Dallas County Child Protective Services (CPS) caseworkers for delivery to kids who are part of their respective caseloads. This is the sixth consecutive year that Associa team members have volunteered to help CPD and CPS provide school supplies to children in need.

The Associa volunteers were part of CPD’s annual school supply drive to deliver back-to-school backpacks to caseworkers. In addition, the company has collected school supplies throughout August to further assist with the ongoing needs of the kids under CPS’s watch.

CPD is a nonprofit organization that lets individuals, organizations, and companies make a meaningful difference in the lives of abused and neglected children. It was founded in 1989 as a way for the community to support the work of CPS. Since then, thousands of volunteers throughout North Texas have helped CPD meet the needs of 15,000 abused and neglected children annually. CPD remains the first and only nonprofit to address these specific needs of these children in Dallas County. Its programs have been replicated in more than 155 cities throughout Texas.

“Community Partners of Dallas remains committed to supplying basic essentials to children and families in need of assistance; contributing to them is just one of the ways Associa supports communities through our Great Give Back initiative,” said Andrew Fortin, Associa’s senior vice president of external affairs. “Giving back to this organization and the communities it serves is yet another way Associa team members can fulfill our mission of bringing positive change and value to every community in which we operate.”

