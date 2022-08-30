Savvy Cleaner Champions Homeschooling by Snagging Chaselyn Shelton as Brand Manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner, the company producing the Ask a House Cleaner show and podcast, encourages homeschooled Gen Z employees in the workforce with their tech skills and social media know-how.

According to NHERI (National Home Education Research Institute), There were about 3.7 million homeschool students in 2020-2021 grades K-12 in the United States (roughly 6% to 7% of school-age children).

Diane Gayeski, Ph.D., principal of Gayeski Analytics notes, "Gen Z has seen the toll that a work-centric life has taken on their families and is sensitive to physical and emotional health. They want to work for organizations that they admire, and they want to build a life that gives them the time to relish family, friends, hobbies, and other interests."

CEO of Savvy Cleaner, Angela Brown, like Chaselyn Shelton, was herself homeschooled and is enthusiastic about independent learning and the self-driven nature that goes hand in hand with homeschooling.

Shelton's youthfulness brings a fresh perspective to branding, marketing, and the ability to reach an extended audience through apps and plugins on social media platforms. "We recognized immediately that Shelton was a great fit as our Brand Manager," adds Brown. "She wasted no time in her new role, kicking off a TikTok campaign to up level the world of house cleaning."

Chaselyn Shelton has been in the Charlotte area since 2012. She was homeschooled for her entire education and thrives in fast-paced, ever-changing environments. By the age of 8, she created a jewelry business with both a marketing and a business plan. With the help of a homeschooling co-op, she partnered with other homeschoolers to sell and promote her jewelry at local craft fairs. She delegated the marketing help to friends and family and her brand was off to the races. "I've just always loved marketing and how to use it to sell more stuff," Shelton says "I'm excited to work with Savvy Cleaner and can't wait to see the awesome changes that are possible with their social media."

Savvy Cleaner (https://savvycleaner.com) is a training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. They started the Ask a House Cleaner show on YouTube in 2017 to raise the standards of house cleaning through proper training, tools, and techniques.

