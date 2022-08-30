Information Governance World Virtual Conference in 3D Features Leading Experts

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IG World magazine is hosting its Second Annual InfoGov World Conference & Expo on September 27-30, 2022. The event begins with two days of training classes, then expands to two days of conference sessions, ending with a Career Fair on Friday afternoon. Information Governance is an emerging cross-functional field that utilizes a holistic approach and incorporates privacy, cybersecurity and risk, data governance, records management and e-discovery as core elements.



Information governance training from the Certified Information Governance Officers Association (CIGOA) as well as data governance training by Nicola Askham, “The Data Governance Coach,” will be held online on September 27 and 28. Records management training leading to Certified Records Management certification from ICRM is also available.

The fully virtual conference – featuring more than 80 sessions – will be held September 29 and 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, in an immersive 3D environment that gives attendees a sense of togetherness wherever they may physically be.

The conferences sessions and panel discussions will feature leading experts from major companies including Amazon, Google, FedEx, HSBC, KPMG, Deloitte, OneTrust, DLA Piper, Baker & Hostetler LLP and many others.

Robert Smallwood, chair of InfoGov World 2022, states, “We are pleased to bring together the most exclusive content from leading experts for InfoGov World 2022, which is truly the Greatest IG Show on Earth!”

Session tracks include:

Privacy and data protection





E-discovery and legal





Info security and risk





Change management





Data governance





Data monetization





Records and information management





AI in IG





IG best practices





Career development

Major sponsors include OneTrust, Gimmal, Smarsh, Certified IG Officers Association (CIGOA), ICRM, Institute for IG and MetaGovernance.

To register to attend or to learn more about InfoGov World 2022 visit https://infogovworldconference.com/.

About InfoGov World

InfoGov World is a world-class conference featuring experts in privacy, data protection, cyber, e-discovery, data governance and change management. The 2022 conference will be held in a 3D virtual environment where attendees can immerse themselves in a learning, networking and certification environment throughout the trans-Atlantic two-day conference. The conference will also have a virtual expo show floor and career fair.

