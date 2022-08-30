FUJIFILM Sonosite brings on Industry Leader Richard Kelly as VP of R&D

Bothell, WA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., the world leader in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions, is pleased to announce that Richard Kelly has joined the company as Vice President of R&D. In his new role, Kelly will drive product vision and innovation for FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. in the areas of POCUS and ultra-high frequency ultrasound, conceptualizing early-stage technology, developing product roadmaps, and leading scientific and engineering advances to identifying profitable product innovations.

"R&D is a critical part of our business and is imperative to the advancement of global health initiatives and outcomes," said Richard Fabian, president and CEO of FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. "We are thrilled that Richard is bringing his strong product design and global leadership experience to FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., where we never stop pushing the boundaries of technology innovation to advance the future of patient care."

Richard brings to FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. a wealth of global R&D experience spanning the medtech and automotive industries. In his most recent role as Senior Director of R&D and Site Lead for Sleep and Respiratory Care at Philips in Carlsbad, California, Richard led a multi-site team with responsibility for advanced development, new product development, sustaining and field investigation activities throughout the entire product lifecycle across ventilation, capnography and patient interfaces. Prior to Philips, Richard served as Director of Research & Development, Respiratory and Monitoring Solutions at Medtronic, also in Carlsbad. A native of Ireland, he has led and worked with teams in that country, Germany, England, Japan and the U.S.

"FUJIFILM Sonosite is known for their thoughtful, intentional, and collaborative approach to product design and innovation, and I couldn't be more honored to join this talented team in bringing industry leading POCUS solutions that empower clinicians with answers for any patient, anywhere, anytime,” said Kelly.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. Sonosite’s portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.