Spruce Ridge Resources Announces CFO Appointment

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (“Spruce” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SHL) announces that, due to unforeseen workload requirements, Robert Suttie has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective August 29, 2022 and will be replaced by Ashley Nadon.



Ashley Nadon is a chartered professional accountant and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of Toronto, and an MBA from McMaster University. Mrs. Nadon provides consulting and accounting services to private and public companies in her role as Managing Director of a firm of chartered professional accountants. Mrs. Nadon has experience as the CFO of several Reporting Issuers and is currently the CFO of Kermode Resources Ltd.

