The DNA synthesis services market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of more than 15% by 2035, claims Roots Analysis

With an increased focus on automating DNA synthesis technologies, several developers have incorporated robust automatic techniques that enable the engineering of biological systems and study genome in a high throughput manner. This further leads to an increase in the yield of high-fidelity DNA fragments for use across several drug discovery and drug development processes

Key Market Insights

Currently, more than 65 technology / service providers claim to offer DNA synthesis technologies and services

Majority of the stakeholders (53%) in this market claim to offer DNA synthesis services. A large proportion (56%) of these companies are small players, followed by mid-sized (28%) and large firms (18%).

Partnership activity within this domain has increased between 2017-2022

During the given time period, acquisition (40%) was the most common type of partnership model adopted by the companies involved in the DNA synthesis technologies and services domain. This was followed by technology licensing deals (20%), manufacturing (9%), product development (9%) and platform development agreements (6%).

Over USD 800 million has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2017

Of the total, close to USD 580 billion was raised through venture capital financing, representing around 40% of the overall investment. On the other hand, instances (29%) of grants were also reported, wherein players collectively raised more than USD 40 million.

Close to 1,300 articles related to DNA synthesis technologies and services, have been published in reputed scientific journals, since 2017

It is worth highlighting that more than 1,000 publications were related to research related information specific to DNA synthesis technologies and services; majority (36%) of these articles were published in North America.

1,000+ patents related to DNA synthesis technologies have been granted / filed by stakeholders, across the globe

Over the years, the annual number of patent applications filed in this domain has increased from 41 patent applications in 2017 to 70 patents in 2021. Interestingly, 70% of the patents in the domain were filed by industry players.

North America is anticipated to capture larger share of the market by 2035

In terms of the method of DNA synthesis, the major share is captured by chemical method of DNA synthesis and the trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, among the application areas, research and diagnostic applications are likely to hold the greater market share.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players offering DNA synthesis technologies and services?

What are the recent developments and emerging trends in the DNA synthesis technologies and services domain?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders in the DNA synthesis technologies and services industry?

Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants in the DNA synthesis industry?

What is the trend of capital investments in the DNA synthesis technologies and services market?

What is the focus of various publications related to DNA synthesis technologies and services?

How has the intellectual property landscape for DNA synthesis technologies and services market evolved over the years?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of the upcoming DNA synthesis technologies and services market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the DNA synthesis services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of DNA Synthesis Method

Chemical DNA Synthesis

Enzymatic DNA Synthesis

Key Application Areas

Research and Diagnostics

Therapeutic Applications

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholder(s), who were very optimistic concerning the adoption of DNA synthesis technologies and services.

The report includes profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in the DNA synthesis technologies and services domain; each profile features a tabulated overview of company, product / service portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

ATUM

DNA Script

Eurofins Genomics

Gene Universal

GenScript

Synbio Technologies

