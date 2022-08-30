BLUE WATER PETROLEUM CORP TO ADD NEW ENVIRONMENTAL PATENT TO ITS PORTFOLIO

CHEYENNE, WY, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Petroleum Corp (OTC PINK: BWPC), announces that its technology subsidiary, Atakam Group, Inc, has completed a new design of a recycling pyrolysis machine and will be filing for a new US patent. This technology will be implemented and integrated into modular components that are designed to be transported onsite to oilfields globally to assist with the cleanup and recycling of contaminated soils and organics. These cost-effective and modular machines, which meet the strict environmental standards set by State and Federal agencies, will be manufactured in the United States and then shipped globally.

This additional patent, when granted, will add to the seven already held by Blue Water Petroleum Corp, who’s focus is the multi-billion dollar global oil and gas environmental cleanup sector. Blue Water’s patents are technologically concentrated into pyrolysis, waste effluent treatments containing oil and hydrocarbon contaminants and the use of activated carbon for the localization and liquidation of the aftermath of accidents connected to oil, oil products, and toxic organic chemical spills on the ground and water.

This new “Plant For Thermal Destruction Of Organic Raw Materials” design builds upon the provisional patent application number 63/190,795 filed on May 20th 2021 completed by Andrew Osichnuk, Blue Water’s CFO and CTO of its wholly owned Wyoming based technology subsidiary, Atakam Group Inc.

The Thermal Decomposition Plant (TDP) is a set of equipment that provides thermal destruction (decomposition into low molecular weight components without oxygen) of oily waste with the production of pyrolysis gas, liquid boiler (pyrolysis) fuel (liquid fuel) and dry residue (technical soil). Initially, oily waste is accumulated in a storage container. Then fed with an automated screw from the feeder to the reactor. When heated without oxygen, their thermal decomposition occurs (destruction). Heating to the operating temperature of 450-520 °C in the pyrolysis chamber is carried out through its walls with burner devices installed in the furnace.

About Blue Water:

Blue Water Petroleum Corp, (BWPC) is a global environmental technology provider and patent aggregator, with proven executive and operations teams based in the United States, Canada and the European Union.

Our three divisions focus on the multi-billion dollar Oil and Gas Sectors and their effluent recycling needs, at both the national and international levels. BWPC Holdings Inc. specializes in the treatment of contaminated water from the oil and gas industry in the oil patch of Alberta, Canada. In the United States, Atakam Group Inc. develops and implements modular pyrolysis systems, incorporating hydrocarbon recovery and recycling technologies. It is in this capacity that we offer sustainable and innovative solutions.

The total issued common shares outstanding for the company is 204,081,981.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Blue Water Petroleum Corp., please refer to the Company's recent financial reports, which are available at www.otcmarkets.com The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Blue Water Petroleum Corp