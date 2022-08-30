IT.com will showcase all the benefits of its registry at the top global domain event NamesCon 2022

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT.com joins the agenda of this year's NamesCon – the top global event for domain professionals – as a Diamond Partner, alongside GoDaddy.





IT.com was acquired in 2021 for $3.8 million, marking it as the biggest domain sale of the year. It was purchased by UK-based Intis Telecom, which has been operating globally in the telecommunications and technology sphere for over 14 years, its operations spanning 180 countries across the globe. Now the company is offering the opportunity to purchase global domains within the 'IT.com' registry, providing all the benefits of '.com' and beyond.

At NamesCon 2022 IT.com will be represented by Joe Alagna, an industry expert, who was CentralNic's General Manager for North American Markets for 12 years, and then worked for 101domain and the Afilias Registry. As IT.com advisor, he will deliver a keynote, providing in-depth information on the opportunities the new registry brings to the registrars, domain investors and businesses globally. He will show how it can help them to avoid the compromises often associated with regional or exotic domain names. Moreover, he will talk about the unique market propositions of IT.com, such as opportunities for Italian companies and the potential for exploring creative third-level domain cases.

The conference is back offline and will be held as an in-person event for the first time since 2020. It will take place in Austin, Texas (USA), from August 31st to September 3rd inc. The IT.com keynote will be delivered on September 2nd from 11:35 to 11:55 CDT. You can register for the conference right here.

