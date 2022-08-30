Proactive news headlines including Facebook, Nextleaf Solutions, Valeo Pharma, Naturally Splendid Enterprises, Arrow Exploration and Québec Nickel

| Source: Proactive Proactive

London, UNITED KINGDOM

New York , Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:


 

  • Facebook lets users post NFTs by connecting crypto wallets click here
  • Altaley Mining sees $13.9M in 2Q revenue from sale of 8,194 tons of zinc concentrate with an average of 44.8% zinc and 406 grams per ton silver  click here
  • Nextleaf Solutions posts fiscal 3Q revenue jump from shift to branded cannabis products company  click here
  • CleanSpark hashrate exceeds three exahashes following summer of acquisitions  click here
  • Steppe Gold rapidly advancing Phase 2 expansion at ATO mine, new crusher nearing completion  click here
  • Québec Nickel reports impressive assay results from step-out drilling at Fortin Sill Zone at its Ducros project in Abitibi  click here
  • Outlook Therapeutics re-submits biologics license application for ONS-5010 as a treatment for wet AMD to the FDA  click here
  • Playgon Games reports 2Q revenue jump from new operator wins, boost in player activity  click here
  • New Age Metals boosts land holdings in lithium-rich Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field  click here
  • Fobi AI provides Checkpoint digital ticketing system to support Adam Hadwin charity golf tournament  click here
  • AIM ImmunoTech says study partner Roswell Park begins patient enrollment in Ampligen and resistant melanoma phase 2 trial  click here
  • Hawkmoon Resources completes summer drill program at Wilson property in Quebec  click here
  • Valeo Pharma announces appointment of Kyle Steiger to role of senior vice-president and CCO  click here
  • Tocvan Ventures says it is 'extremely encouraged' by latest drill results from Pilar gold-silver project  click here
  • Fansunite Entertainment sees 461% jump in 2Q revenue as business units report strong operational results  click here
  • Braxia Scientific posts 13% rise in Q1 revenue; launches KetaMD in US  click here
  • Tribe Property Technologies says 2Q revenue rose 9% from year-ago period  click here
  • Thor Explorations reports 'milestone' second quarter; posts net profit of over US$6M  click here
  • Victory Square Technologies sees second quarter NAV remain strong at $89.7M  click here
  • Naturally Splendid Enterprises reports results for six months ended June 30, 2022; announces strategic update  click here
  • SpotLite360 IOT Solutions posts strong Q2 revenue growth  click here
  • CULT Food Science highlights key updates in 2022 Bi-Annual Report issued by its portfolio company, Mogale Meat  click here
  • Givex Information Technology says it has brought on 15 new professional US sports teams as clients in 2022  click here
  • Arrow Exploration posts second quarter results which show good operating netbacks increases quarter-over-quarter  click here
  • Veji Holdings posts higher 2Q revenue of $1.2M, continues to engage in strategic business review  click here
  • Progressive Planet Solutions reports results for full-year ending April 30, 2022, which include revenues and expenses of APL acquired in February  click here


 

About Proactive

 

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


 