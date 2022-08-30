Former NFL Quarterback Ray Lucas Shares Personal Story of Opioid Addiction and Recovery with Harrison High School Student Athletes

Harrison, New Jersey, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Tuesday, student athletes at Harrison High School received an education on the risks of prescription opioids from a familiar face, Harrison native and former NFL quarterback Ray Lucas.

The event was part of the Knock Out Opioid Abuse initiative, a program created by the Partnership for a Drug-Free (PDFNJ) and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, in collaboration with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA). It was the second of 10 events to be held for high school students through the 2022-23 school year and the first to be held in-person.

Lucas, a former star quarterback at Rutgers who enjoyed an eight-year career in the NFL and currently serves as the Harrison High School football coach, shared stories from his playing days and detailed how he developed an addiction to opioids and achieved recovery, while also urging students to stay educated and informed about the risks of prescription opioids.

“Sports injuries happen in high school sports so make sure to ask the questions about what you are being prescribed for pain and if there are alternatives,” Lucas said. “Opioids are addictive and can affect everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are. If you are struggling, there are always people you can ask for help.”

Football took its toll on Lucas, who sustained numerous injuries and underwent more than a dozen surgeries during and after his playing career. He became dependent on prescription opioids, at times taking more than 1,400 pills a month. He has been open about his addiction and recovery in an effort to help others who have struggled with addiction and to prevent youth athletes from going down the path to addiction.

Student athletes have an elevated risk of opioid use as sports injuries send more than 2.6 million children to emergency rooms every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The mission of this virtual conversation will be to educate student athletes on the risks of prescription opioids, as well as the importance of taking care of themselves physically and mentally.

A Monitoring the Future survey also found that adolescent participants in high-injury sports had 50 percent higher odds of nonmedical use of prescription opioids than adolescents who did not participate in these types of sports.

“As New Jersey’s opioid epidemic continues to plague the state, it is vital to reach student athletes and educate them about the dangers of prescription opioids,” said Angelo Valente, PDFNJ, Executive Director. “We all need to be part of the solution, and are grateful to Ray Lucas for sharing his story with the Harrison students and to Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association for making these events possible.”

In 2021, more than 3,000 people in New Jersey died of drug overdoses, a majority of which involved some form of opioid. In Hudson County, there were 517 naloxone administrations to reverse opioid overdoses and 84 suspected overdose deaths from January through June.

