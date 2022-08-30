NRS and Bringg Join to Present at Home Delivery World Conference

Companies Will Share Perspectives on the Effort to Broaden Access to Last-Mile Delivery

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Retail Solutions, operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) platform for independent convenience stores, bodegas and other neighborhood retailers, and Bringg , the market leading delivery management platform provider, today announced that they will jointly present How to Make Delivery & Fulfillment Accessible to All at Home Delivery World 2022, the conference and exhibition for last mile logistics.

The NRS/Bringg presentation at Home Delivery World is scheduled for 11:30 AM tomorrow, August 31, 2022. Home Delivery World 2022 will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of National Retail Solutions, and Daniela Perlmutter SVP Marketing and Growth of Bringg, will discuss common approaches to significantly expand access to, and participation in, the last-mile delivery industry, upending the industry status quo.

Katz has led NRS since its inception, growing it from its inception to become the largest point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers in the nation serving over 19,000 retail outlets. Katz previously served as a senior executive for several technology, energy and food service companies including other IDT companies, and has invested in and managed numerous restaurants.

Perlmutter has over 20 years of experience leading global marketing for multibillion-dollar tech companies and SaaS start-ups. She joined Bringg after leading the go-to-market strategy and marketing for B2B companies across Cybersecurity, Telecom, and IoT. Perlmutter is a mentor at the Intel Ignite accelerator program for startups, a graduate of a joint program with Wharton Business School, and holds an MBA and BA from Tel Aviv University.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for C-stores, bodegas, and other independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and manage operations more effectively. Advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ massive, predominantly urban customer bases. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

About Bringg :

Bringg helps enterprises scale up and optimize their logistics operations with our data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform. Using Bringg, retailers and logistics providers can rapidly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations and scale business channels for growth. Some of the world’s best-known brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg’s platform to deliver the perfect last mile experience at peak efficiency across multiple delivery models.

NRS Contact:

Bill Ulrey

william.ulrey@idt.net

# # #