Lean Six Sigma Training Provider SixSigma.us Kicks Off Fall Classroom Lineup

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Lean Six Sigma training provider SixSigma.us is gearing up for the busy fall 2022 learning season with several Six Sigma Green Belt, Black Belt, and Lean training courses across North America.

Upcoming confirmed classroom locations include:

Green Belt

Boston, MA: September 19-22 and October 17-20, 2022 (Limited seats)

Downtown Chicago, IL: September 19-22 and October 17-20, 2022

Tampa, FL: September 26-29 and October 24-27, 2022

Pittsburgh, PA: October 17-20 and November 14-17, 2022

Black Belt

Orlando, FL: October 3-6 and October 31-November 3, 2022

Austin, TX: December 5-9, 2022 (Limited seats)

Master Black Belt

Orlando, FL: September 26-29 and October 24-27, 2022

Lean Fundamentals

Las Vegas, NV: October 3-6, 2022

Classroom training includes interactive, face-to-face coursework, where students learn by doing and working with classmates to solve problems and situations they encounter in real work settings.

Instructors with SixSigma.us have between 10 and 30 years of experience training Lean Six Sigma candidates, ranging from Champions to Master Black Belts. "There's no better time than the present to expand one's knowledge base, as we continue to see the increased demand for certified Six Sigma professionals," said Peter Peterka, founder and CEO of Global Six Sigma USA LP.

SixSigma.us is an approved or accredited provider through the following organizations: the Project Management Institute (PMI), the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and the International Society of Six Sigma Professionals (ISSSP). SixSigma.us is also a current General Services Administration (GSA) contractor (contract # GS02F114AA) and is a member of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE).

SixSigma.us offers White, Yellow, Green, Black, and Master Black Belt courses in addition to Lean, Root Cause Analysis, and Design for Six Sigma, among others. Courses are available in various formats, including in-person, virtual and online, and can also be delivered privately for a client. Learn more about the variety of training options on the website.

About SixSigma.us

SixSigma.us, a division of Global Six Sigma LP USA, is a leading provider of Lean Six Sigma training. Incorporated in Texas in 2004, Global Six Sigma LP has been offering services to individuals and companies for over 18 years, led by instructors and mentors with up to 30 years of experience. The company not only provides training but also has the capacity to provide complete deployment support services for any size organization.

