Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size Worth $ 42.4 Billion by 2030 at a 30% CAGR: Custom Market Insights

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Others), By Propulsion (HEV, BEV), Energy Storage (Lithium-ion, Lead-Acid), Energy Storage Capacity (<50 kWh, 50-200 kWh, >200 kWh), Power Output (<50 hp, 50-150 hp, 150-300 hp, >300 hp) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Off-highway Electric Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 42.4 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 30% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report examines the off-highway electric vehicle market’s driving and restraining factors and the impact analysis throughout the projection period. Further, the report observes global opportunities prevailing in the off-highway electric vehicle market worldwide.

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market: Overview

Off-highway electric vehicles are witnessing high adoption across various industries globally. The stringent government regulations for reducing carbon emissions and various rebates and tax benefits offered for the deployment of-highway electric vehicles are boosting the growth of the market. The rise in investment by the government in public infrastructure is also boosting the market growth.

Growth Factors

The rising trend for electrification of equipment in the mining sector to enable future automation utilizing connected fleets and remote vehicle operations is boosting the demand for off-highway electric vehicles. Cost implications are another important aspect propelling the deployment of these vehicles. For instance, in underground mining, the cost of ventilation systems can be reduced by approximately 30%-50% by using battery-powered machines.

Additionally, the increasing demand for emission-free and low-noise machines in the construction industry is expected to boost the growth of the off-highway electric vehicle market globally. However, factors such as high charging time resulting in loss of productivity and concerns relating to compatibility, standardization, and interchangeability may hamper the market growth.

Segmental Overview

The market for Off-highway Electric vehicles is categorized by application, including mining, construction, agriculture, and others. The agriculture segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Presently, the agriculture segment contributes to a smaller share of the off-highway electric vehicle market. However, in the coming years, this equipment is expected to draw significant traction in agriculture applications as they are energy-efficient. Also, soil complication challenges can be resolved owing to the weight-to-power ratio.

Some of the prominent players

Caterpillar

Deere & Company

Komatsu Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Volvo Construction Equipment AB

Recent Development

January 2022: Volvo Group introduced an improved version of its electric truck, Volvo VNR ELECTRIC, in North America.

December 2021: XCMG launched XCT25_ EV, the company’s first plug-in double-drive hybrid crane.

March 2021: Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. unveiled a 100-ton excavator model.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 42.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment AB, and Others Key Segment By Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research. Examine possible purchases

Regional Landscape

In 2021, North America dominated the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market with the US holding the largest share. The country is the base for several off-highway vehicle manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., and Deere & Company. Further, the federal government has imposed various stringent regulations concerning harmful regulations. Off-highway equipment accounted for around 30% of overall greenhouse gas emissions in the country, as per stats released by Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Caterpillar, Inc; Volvo Construction Equipment AB, Sandvik AB, and Deere & Company, are some of the dominant players in the Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market. The players are highly focused on enhancing their production capabilities by launching technology-advanced equipment. Another key strategy adopted by these players in a collaboration with various industries and designing equipment customized to their requirements.

The global off-highway electric vehicle market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 30% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market size was valued at around USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 42.4 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on application segmentation, the construction segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

On the basis of region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

