Korea Tourism Organization, LA branch, holds the “Travel to Korea Begins Again Travel Show” a part of a large-scale Korean tourism promotion activity, “Discover your Korea,” for mainstream society in the U.S, to celebrate the 140th Anniversary of Korea-U.S. Diplomatic Relations

Holding the Korean Culture and Tourism Festival in New York, Chicago, and LA and Business Consultation between Korea and the U.S. Travel Industry



Utilizing the Korean culture wave as BTS, Squid Game, etc., has maximized interest in the Korean culture.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a part of ‘Discover your Korea’ B2B events, the Travel to Korea Begins Again travel show was held in Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles, California, best known as an early home to the Academy Awards ceremony—the Oscars. Korea Tourism Organization LA branch invited about 200 travel industry officials to hold an initial networking place for them to activate Korea’s tourism.





The KTO LA official showcased different places in Korea, focusing on Culture and Heritage, Food and Wellness, Safety and Convenience, and Uniqueness that can be seen only in Korea.

Hwasunmoo, a dance that presents the primary form of traditional Korean arts, was performed to amplify Korea’s tourism charm. Additionally, Despacito by Luis Fonsi was played in Gayageum, a traditional Korean plucked zither instrument, to kick off Korean art and performance at the travel show. Continuing with Jindobuk dance, one of the bases of all folk art with traditional Korean sound and dance moves, it added more heat and grandeur to the show. In the finale, Jindo-Arirang, a song about Sang Saeng, ‘all lives living together,’ was played in Gayageum, maximizing the 140th anniversary between Korea and the U.S. Diplomatic Relations.

Followed by the grand traditional Korean performances, Korea Tourism Organization LA focused on the authentic charm of Korea. Master Sommelier Kyung-moon Kim prepared traditional Korean alcohol and cocktails at an open bar. Also, a premium dinner course, ideated from each meal by major cities of Korea, was prepared by LA rising star chef at Hanchic LA, Kyungbin Min.

Through business consultations involving major wholesale travel companies in Korea and the United States, it is expected to develop various new Korean-style products centered on new-normal themes.

Recently, Americans have been on a travel boom to countries worldwide as soon as governments lifted lockdown measures due to COVID-19. As of 2019, the U.S. outbound volume was 171 million, ranking first in the world, and about 55,444 Americans visited Korea in June 2022, accounting for 24.3% of the total 227,713 tourists visiting Korea in June. Meanwhile, in the annual "Korean Wave Status Index" released by the Korea International Cultural Exchange Agency, the U.S. recorded 3.25 as of 2021, the highest on-year increase rate (17.1%) among 18 countries surveyed, showing a high affinity for the Korean Wave, including K-pop and K-drama.

The corporation has set a key target for tourism in Korea in the United States as a group of people in their 30s and 40s who can immediately resume travel activities after the pandemic and is conducting precise target marketing for them. In particular, a strategy is also being carried out to attract demand for Asian travel to Korea by taking advantage of China's delayed opening of the tourism market.

You Hyun Jang, head of the Los Angeles branch of the Korea Tourism Organization, said, "We will introduce authentic and unique Korean experiences like a mix of historical and modern architectural tours and nature-friendly outdoor activities to the U.S. travel industry and media."

News Provided by Korea Tourism Organization (english.visitkorea.or.kr)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/701945e2-4c48-4868-8545-2f4aa1fca807