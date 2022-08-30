Aftermath Apes Purchases Private Virtual Community Island in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse

Bridgetown, Barbados, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Aftermath Apes, an independent collection of 4,000 NFTS across the Ethereum Blockchain, generated from over 80+ hand-drawn and Unique Traits, has partnered with blockchain-based virtual reality platform Aftermath Islands Metaverse, a Barbados-based company, to expand their shrewdness by offering a fun and exciting opportunity for users to acquire Virtual Land on a 1,000-plot Aftermath Islands community that is among Aftermath Islands’ first private island programs.

Aftermath Apes NFT holders are being given the first opportunity to purchase virtual plots and parcels of land within this community, and initial sales of these pieces of virtual land have already commenced and received an enthusiastically positive response from the community.

Aftermath Apes chose the Ethereum Blockchain as it has a large existing network. The Ethereum Network is the second largest blockchain in the world providing buyers and sellers vast exposure to a growing market. Unlike other blockchains, Ethereum can do more than just store data; it can also execute smart contracts seamlessly, which is essential to NFT projects. The Ethereum community is one of the most innovative communities out there, and Ethereum is committed to always come up with new ways to improve their network to further the possibilities for creators working on the blockchain.

According to Citi, the Metaverse may be in its infancy, but it could represent a revenue opportunity of as much as $13 trillion and have a major impact on not just key tech players but also cryptocurrencies.

David Lucatch, Managing Director of Aftermath Islands Metaverse, said: “We are excited to partner with Aftermath Apes and to support their new island in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse. Supporting multi-chains and creating an immersive environment, a robust economic model, and breathtaking imagery, Aftermath Islands Metaverse is laying the foundation for a wide range of user-focused virtual experiences and opportunities of every type. The deal with Aftermath Apes – which is part of our managed private island properties category – is initially a mid-five figures deal and is expected to potentially grow over time. We continue to explore partnerships and endeavors with other partners that will represent both short- and long-term accretive revenue from 3rd party communities, which is a sign of things to come for users, developers, brands, and partners in the Metaverse for the next months and years.”

Ala Maslat, Creator of Aftermath Apes, said: “Aftermath Apes chose the Aftermath Islands Metaverse as their partner because of their cutting-edge technology surrounding digital identity and GPU cloud, in-game utility, and famed creative for storytelling. Metaverse opportunities and virtual land are the next evolution for NFT projects utility. There is no better utility to give your holders than to offer opportunities for them to create their own utility that matches their passions and interests on their own land, and we believe that by working with Aftermath Islands we can maximize value and utility to our community.”

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation that is 50% owned and controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc (CSE:LQID / OTC: LQAVF / FRA: 4T51. Aftermath Island Token Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, is a British Virgin Islands corporation

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is an open-world, realistic graphic virtual world where users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property, and items using in-game collectible NFTs. From play-to-earn games to online experiences, collaboration, immersive entertainment, and more, Aftermath Islands brings live streaming, high-definition graphics, exemplary interactivity, real-world mechanics, and countless new services and experiences to players all around the world. The platform is built on the philosophy of decentralization and economic inclusivity and promises to provide captivating experiences that allow people around the world to earn their way into virtual land ownership.

Learn about Aftermath Islands’ virtual worlds here and read about how the project is reimagining Metaverse experiences in the future in the project light paper and sizzle reel.

About Aftermath Apes NFT Brand

Aftermath Apes is an independent collection of 4,000 NFTS across the Ethereum Blockchain, generated from over 80+ hand-drawn and Unique Traits.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

