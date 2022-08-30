Stabila emerges as the leading blockchain for bank-grade stablecoins.

Miami, FL, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stabila is a POS blockchain focused on bank-grade stablecoins and bank-grade digital assets. In the latest development, Stabila made it possible for counterparties to exchange digital crypto assets instead of relying on fiat currencies. For example, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CNY, and CHF payments are made without the hassle and settled in less than 50 seconds via blockchain.





Blockchain Banking and DAM

The distributed nature of its blockchain means transparency and immutability. Stabila estimates that its blockchain could only save about $2 billion a year on cross-border payments. Stabila makes the banking process easy and conveniently integrated by recently launching its new blockchain banking services and digital asset management services. It generates personalized solutions for more prominent players that have resources and time.





Blockchain Banking SDAMS Contact

Stabila blockchain has implemented stablecoins representing all fiat currencies of the world. Users of any country can transact any fiat, anytime, at less than $0.02. There is no difference in local or international payments. Banks can use Stabila blockchain-based payment solutions that offload all the burdens for clients and banks.

Stabila yields the best blockchain technology for bank-grade stablecoins. It is getting traction as the preferred platform for blockchain banking. Stabila smart contracts are licensed and limited to using select entities, positioning itself as a fraud/scam-free environment.





Blockchain Technology for Bank-Grade Stablecoins

Furthermore, Stabila has also developed digital asset management software for banks and financial institutions that connects banks to blockchain services. Small and Large businesses can invest in digital assets management software for various purposes, often to manage digital assets in banking ecosystems using Stabila services.

Stabila software helps businesses get more value from their digital assets by storing them in a centralized application, providing employees and clients direct access and control over digital assets. The product is also used to audit and control an organization's digital assets, maintain up-to-date information, and control the security of holdings with role-based permissions. SDAM includes rules-based automation to ease administrative overhead.

In addition to that, the smart contracts on the Stabila blockchain are licensed. It implies that those contracts are well curated and audited, so the ecosystem has no programmable risks. Robust use cases are driving the current growth in various forms of stablecoins.

Stablecoins allow instant access, 24/7/365, so the trading experience is positive due to implemented DLT payment systems tied to custodial holdings. The last resort is the process of swapping cryptocurrencies for fiat currencies.

About Stabila Stablecoins:

Stabila stablecoins are digital currencies that function on top of the Stabila blockchain, which is pegged to a reference value. While Stabila works with banks, most often, their stablecoins are minted by banks through internal processes. Stabila stablecoins serve as a value store, enabling banks and financial institutions to exchange them. Stabila blockchain also allows for 24-hours-a-day/7- days-a-week/365-days-a-year transactions.

Stabila stablecoins function as self-contained assets on the blockchain. The coins can interoperate with smart contracts to create payment and other financial services. The Stabila chain has 42 bank-grade stablecoins already deployed. These coins are pegged to other fiat currencies making the process of cryptocurrency trading an easy task..





Stabila Bank-Grade Stable Coins

Intending users and determined crypto enthusiasts must visit the following links for further information.

Website | Telegram | Twitter

