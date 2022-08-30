Prebiotic Ingredients Market Size to Reach Around USD 20.78 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently Announced Report on “Prebiotic Ingredients Market (By Type, By Application, By Source, By Function) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022 – 2030”.



Fructo-oligosaccharides, Inulin, galacto-oligosaccharides, polydextrose and mannan-oligosaccharides are prebiotic ingredients that are utilised in a variety of beverages because they have multifunctional features that, most importantly, improve digestive health. Functional beverages are becoming more popular around the world, particularly in Asia-Pacific.

The enormous economic expansion of the population in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as increased knowledge of the potential health advantages and their ability to be included into a wide range of beverage products, are key factors contributing to the high growth rate of the region's prebiotic ingredient market.

Report Highlights

On the basis of food and beverages industry, the prebiotics help to develop healthy intestine by development of natural pathogens and biologically beneficial components. They mainly take care of the natural habitat of the stomach and intestines.

the prebiotics help to develop healthy intestine by development of natural pathogens and biologically beneficial components. They mainly take care of the natural habitat of the stomach and intestines. On the basis of dietary supplements , the fastest growth is recorded. The importance of dietary fibers in the body is mainly for the clearance of the stomach. They mainly support the body system by preventing the gastro-intestinal illnesses.

, the fastest growth is recorded. The importance of dietary fibers in the body is mainly for the clearance of the stomach. They mainly support the body system by preventing the gastro-intestinal illnesses. On the basis of animal nutrition , the market looks after the well-being of the animal health by producing nutritious animal feed andminimal use of antibiotics pertaining to the growing awareness about animal health.

, the market looks after the well-being of the animal health by producing nutritious animal feed andminimal use of antibiotics pertaining to the growing awareness about animal health. Asia-Pacific region has accounted highest revenue share of over 43% in 2021.

Cereals segment has contributed 39% market share in 2021.





Regional Snapshots

The global prebiotic ingredients market is divided into five regions: Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. In 2021, Europe dominated the market for prebiotic ingredients, owing to increased health consciousness and an ageing population. With the presence of some of the largest manufacturing businesses, Europe is currently the leader in prebiotic ingredients industry. With the introduction of new and innovative prebiotic ingredients, Europe is expected to maintain its lead in the prebiotic ingredients market during the forecast period. With the increasing use of prebiotic ingredients in the national food and beverage industry, Germany is expected to have a considerable market for them. For example, inulin, a sort of prebiotic ingredient, is widely employed in the country's food processing industry as a healthy substitute for sugar and fat.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a major player in the intestinal health products market during the forecast period due to growing awareness of health concerns and the benefits of prebiotic compounds in China and India.

The worldwide functional food market has expanded beyond its typical geographic market of U.S.A, Canada, Mexico and Europe to include developing nations like China. Probiotics have already made their way into the country and are popular in the majority of consumers. As a result, China might be a lucrative market for prebiotic enriched products.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.78 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 20.78 Billion CAGR 13.25% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Cargill, Incorporated, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., BENEO GmbH, Royal Cosun, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Nexira, Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd., Prenexus Health and Others.

Market Drivers

Because of increased demand for foods which are healthy containing prebiotic ingredients, the market for prebiotic ingredients is predicted to grow, primarily in North America and Europe. Consumers prefer plant-based and natural products, thus manufacturers in a variety of industries are seeking to make their products have more natural components. Prebiotic substances are primarily found in natural dietary fibre.

People are eating more prebiotic fibres as they become more aware of the detrimental effects of various antibiotics chemicals and antibiotics included in processed foods. As a result, the market for prebiotics is likely to benefit from the increased preference for plant-based products. Compounds of prebiotic fibre that are heat and pH stable. Prebiotics' numerous advantages have caused the requirement in end-use industry to rise, which is expected to drive the prebiotics market forward. As a result, the prebiotics ingredients market is expected to grow at a faster rate between 2022 and 2030.

Market Restraints

High Manufacturing cost

High manufacturing costs, a lack of product awareness, and mineral ingredient overconsumption. Key strategies adopted by players in the prebiotic raw materials market include new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R & D efforts. The powerful and well-controlled experiments required to produce prebiotic raw materials are expected to stymie the prebiotic raw material market's growth.





Availability of Alternative Diagnostic Technologies

Because there are so many counterfeit products on the market, it not only damages a company's trust, confidence, and brand identification, but it also puts customers' health and safety at risk. According to the Grocery Manufacturers Association in the United States, counterfeit products are expected to cost the industry between USD 11 and 16 billion each year.





Market Opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic's outbreak has a good impact on the worldwide prebiotics ingredients market's growth. As people become more health conscious than ever before, the demand for prebiotic ingredients in dietary supplements and foods and beverages has increased significantly.

The global prebiotics ingredients market is expected to develop due to rising consumer knowledge of the health advantages of prebiotics, the multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients, and their ease of inclusion into a variety of foods and beverages. During the COVID-19 epidemic, as people grew more health-conscious, the demand for prebiotics components in dietary supplements, food, and beverages skyrocketed.

Market Challenges

The large number of counterfeit products on the market not only significantly undermines the trust, trust and brand identity of the company, but also jeopardizes the health and safety of its customers. According to the Grocery Manufacturers Association in the United States, it is estimated that an increase in the number of counterfeit products could cost the industry about $ 12 to $ 15 billion annually. There are concerns about safety issues when using dietary supplements as well as counterfeit products. Although dietary supplements have nutritional value, abuse of such products has been shown to contribute to a variety of autoimmune diseases.

Recent Developments

OptiBiotix Health PLC launched a Fibre gummie & Snack Smart Fruit in October 2021. Snack Smart Fruit & Fibre gummie is the first product in OptiBiotix Health PLC that deals with consumers directly.

Beneo announced that it will add two new organic solvent to its rice starch and chicory root fibre ingredients in June 2020. Beneo's positioning in market will rise by the addition of new products. The new OraftiOrganic from the company is an fully organic version of its popular chicory root fibre. It has been cultivated and harvested in Belgium by certified organic producers.

Cargill will introduce chicken feed essential oils in nov 2021, resulting in healthier flocks and increased egg output. Cargill is supplying feed by adding essential oils to its Nutrena Nature wise chicken feeds to meet the desire of poultry owners for natural and wholesome feed. Natural essential oils help to promote egg weight, size, and production, as well as improved palatability and a fresh aroma straight from the bag.





Market Segmentation

By Type

Fructo-oligosaccharide

Oligosaccharides that aren't carbohydrate-based

Galacto-oligosaccharides

Oligosaccharides Derived from Starch and Glucose

Insulin

Others

By Application

Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Infant formula

Animal Nutrition Ruminant Poultry Swine Aquaculture Other







By Source

Roots

Grains

Vegetables





By Function

Gut Health

Bone Health

Immunity

Heart Health

Weight Management





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





