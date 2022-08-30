Drew Brees Opens First Everbowl® Franchises in LA and IN Markets

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based craft superfood chain everbowl® (www.everbowl.com) is teaming with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees to open its first stores in Baton Rouge, LA, and West Lafayette, IN.

The openings mark Brees' return to the birthplace of his illustrious college career, as well as the region where he achieved the ultimate level of NFL success, as Super Bowl Champion. The first of the pair to open was the Baton Rouge store, officially opened on August 19, located at 8211 Village Plaza Court, just 80 miles from the New Orleans Superdome, where he led the New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl XLIV title.

The second to open is the West Lafayette store, located at 302 Vine Street, within walking distance of Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium, where Brees' performances led the Boilermakers to the 2000 Big Ten Conference co-championship. The store opening will kick-off with a Ribbon-Cutting Community Event on Thursday, Sept 1, from 1:30-4:30 p.m., coinciding with the start of Purdue's 2022 Football Season. The event is open to the general public and will be hosted by Drew Brees and his team at the everbowl store with local city leadership and Purdue University representatives in attendance to introduce the exciting new concept to the West Lafayette community.

These locations mark the first store openings from the recently announced 85-store expansion for Brees and operating partner, Alex Yeater - an everbowl Area Representative - throughout the South and Midwest. The partners will jointly manage and operate these locations under an everbowl model that leverages established owners' experience with resources from new investors, who bring complementary skill sets and provide access to new territories.

"Similar to our mission to encourage conscientious eating among our customers, we also seek franchisees who take a thoughtful approach in choosing their investments and a strategic view of operations, which aligns perfectly to the experience that Drew and Alex will bring to their everbowl stores," said everbowl Founder and CEO Jeff Fenster.

Brees and Yeater's restaurants will feature the full everbowl menu of superfood-packed bowls and smoothies designed to fuel active lifestyles. With acai, pitaya, matcha, and blue majic bases, toppings that include fresh fruit, berries, nuts, seeds, and grains, to honey and agave sweeteners, everbowl prides itself on serving "stuff that has been around forever®". Local Favorites include the classic everbowl; an acai bowl topped with banana, strawberry and blueberry, as well as the Apple Up, with cinnamon apples, oatmeal and granola atop an acai and vanilla base reminiscent of an a la mode Fourth of July treat. More adventurous guests can construct their own customizable Whatever Bowl® with the superfood bases of their choice and unlimited toppings.

The recently launched everbowl smoothie line includes the Nanaberry Bliss, a strawberry/banana combination that quickly became a fan favorite and headlines the refreshing smoothie options. Other choices include Pitaya Wonder, a refreshing tropical flavor; Matcha Magic, a twist on Asian green tea paired with bananas and Almond Milk for a hint of sweetness; and the traditional peanut butter/chocolate PB Cacao Dream.

Brees, an investor in several "Best in Class" franchise businesses within the restaurant, fitness and health & wellness spaces, said he is fully aligned with everbowl's mission. "I am drawn to quick-service franchises that take innovative approaches to nutrition and business," said Brees. "By making tasty, superfood-based meal options affordable and accessible, everbowl is helping change attitudes and building healthy mindsets."

About everbowl ®

Established in 2016, everbowl® is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain with over 50 locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah with plans to open an additional 150+ locations over the next 36 months in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, and more. The everbowl menu offers a variety of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majic, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "unevolve®" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever®." Franchise opportunities are available.

Visit https:// www.everbowl.com/franchise.

Follow us on Facebook (@everbowl ) and Instagram (@everbowlcraftsuperfood ).

About Drew Brees

Drew Brees ended his 20-year NFL career in 2020 as the leading passer in the history of the game. A perennial Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLIV champion, Brees owns interests in many emerging franchise brands and family entertainment centers. Drew and his wife Brittany established the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003 to improve the quality of life for cancer patients, and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. To date, the Brees Dream Foundation has contributed over $50M globally.

