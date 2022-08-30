SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. - FHTX

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (“Foghorn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FHTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Foghorn and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 23, 2022, Foghorn issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a full clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286, an inhibitor of BRG1/BRM, in relapsed and/or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).” Foghorn specified that “[t]he full clinical hold in the AML/MDS study is due to the observation, in the data submitted in response to the partial hold, of additional suspected cases of fatal differentiation syndrome believed to be associated with FHD-286. Differentiation syndrome is associated with AML/MDS therapeutics that induce differentiation, an effect that has been seen with, and is believed to be on-target for, the proposed mechanism of action for FHD-286. The FDA has additional questions and requires further analyses before the clinical hold may be lifted.” On this news, Foghorn’s stock price fell $4.55 per share, or 29.26% percent to close at $11.00 per share on August 23, 2022.

