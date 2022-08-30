Quisitive Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, announces that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, following the completion of a regulatory review.



The Shelf Prospectus will be effective for a 25-month period, expiring in September, 2024 (the "Effective Period") and will enable the Company to make offerings of up to $500,000,000 of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants or units of the Company (collectively, the "Securities"), or a combination thereof, from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offering, and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement during the Effective Period. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The net proceeds from the sale of any Securities will be used for purposes set out in the applicable prospectus supplement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and may also be obtained by contacting the Company via e-mail at ask@quisitive.com.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Intelligence® solution leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.



