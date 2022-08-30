Eton Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

DEER PARK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals (“Eton” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that Sean Brynjelsen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference as follows:

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Time: 1:30PM ET Webcast: Click Here

The webcast will be accessible via the Company’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/ the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

Eton will be participating in 1x1 meetings, which can be requested via H.C. Wainwright.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently commercializes ALKINDI SPRINKLE® and Carglumic Acid tablets and has two additional rare disease products under development, dehydrated alcohol injection and the ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. In addition, the Company is entitled to receive milestone payments or royalties on seven different products.

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

